Daffodil Software gets listed in the Zinnov Zones ER & D 2020 Ratings

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Gurgaon-based software services company - Daffodil Software has made it to the prestigious Zinnov Zones ER & D 2020 Ratings.

The leading global management and strategy consulting firm, Zinnov conducts the annual rating - Zinnov Zones for global technology service providers - that assesses these companies on their competence and scalability across ER & D, IoT, Digital Services, and more.

Zinnov Zones is a comprehensive evaluation of ER & D service providers that makes the annual ratings a prominent benchmark among the ever-thriving world of Engineering Services. The Engineering Research & Development (ER & D) capabilities of the shortlisted companies are assessed across more than 30 parameters and sub-parameters such as growth rate, specialization, Ecosystem Linkages, R & D practice maturity, Innovation & IP, and more.

Daffodil Software made its debut in the last year's ratings, in the Emerging Niche Player list under the 'Overall ER & D Zones.' This year, Daffodil secured its place in areas such as ER & D services, small and medium service providers, AI, digital engineering services, consumer software.

Daffodil's exceptional growth in the aforementioned areas for the past one year helped make it to the Zinnov Zones ER & D 2020 Ratings. Besides, the company's remarkable work towards innovative development practices for its clients looking to develop products for the consumer has put it at the forefront of ER & D.

Zinnov also introduced AI Engineering to its list of parameters this year with Daffodil ranking in the established niche segment. The ranking can be attributed to the latter's heavy investment into building its AI capability and delivering some groundbreaking projects. The software solutions company has benefitted from its recent AI assignments on a few innovative projects to become one of the major names in AI technology.

"We believe that our deep expertise in software engineering and early adoption of new-age technologies like RPA, Artificial Intelligence, are contributing to our fast-paced growth in the recent years. Today, when software service providers are the drivers of digital transformation for businesses, we are proud that our engineering services are mature enough to help them out, irrespective of the scale, industry, or tech stack. The accreditation we received from Zinnov Zones validates it," Yogesh Agarwal (CEO, Daffodil Software), while speaking about Daffodil's position in the Zinnov Zones study.

