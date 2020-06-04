Dalmia Healthcare starts clinical trial with its ayurvedic composition to treat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dalmia Healthcare, the healthcare division of Dalmia Group led by renowned industrialist Sanjay Dalmia, starts clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of polyherbal combination "Astha-15" for treatment of COVID-19.

The Dalmia Centre for Research and Development (DCRD), R & D entity of Dalmia Group after years of extensive research, manufactured a polyherbal combination of 15 herbs called Astha-15, also mentioned in the Indian System of Medicine.

Set regulatory guidelines of Informed Consent Declaration, Insurance Terms and EC approvals will be followed to conduct the Multi-centric, Phase III clinical trials. This phase III clinical trial has been registered on CTRI with reg. no. CTRI/2020/06/025590.

The study comes in the back of the Ministry of AYUSH last month recommending the use of herbal products like tea, spices, to overcome the pandemic. The polyherbal combination "Astha-15", made available by the Group on March 16, has previously undergone a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled study on patients, in speciality Govt. Hospital, Chennai, India.

As per the double-blind study, the drug acts as a bronchodilator, decongestant, anti-inflammatory, lung detoxifier and didn't show any side-effects. Now this polyherbal combination "Astha-15" will undergo a phase III clinical trial with the most primary COVID-19 sites across India under the supervision of highly skilled physicians.

"We are conducting human trials of our highly efficient Ayurvedic composition which can potentially help in curing COVID-19 patients. Successful human trials of our medicine will not only curtail the impact of the contagious virus all across the world but will also establish supremacy of Ayurveda, our ancient system of medicine over any other methods of healthcare," said Sanjay Dalmia, Chairman, Dalmia Group of Companies.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)