DeepTech takes centre stage at Network Science's Innovation Week

London [UK]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://networkscience.ai) Network Science, a UK headquartered global market accelerator for DeepTech businesses, has announced that its first-ever Innovation Week 2021 was a resounding success.
Its four-day technological extravaganza gave attendees a sneak peek into how Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, and IoT - jointly termed as DeepTech - are solving complex societal, environmental, and industrial challenges.
13 sessions were held with 250+ active participants including global CXO's who witnessed how enterprises can gain unique competitive advantages. Topics discussed were extremely relevant during the covid / post-covid era and included
Day 1 - Industry 4.0
Smart Factories & Cost Optimization by (https://networkscience.ai/mind-webinar) MIND
Zero Code App Development by (https://www.mobilous.com/en) Mobilous
Panel Discussion on Smart Factories - People & Machines working in tadem :
Pablo Perella-Berdun (Advisory Board Member, Network Science)
Enrico Andrini (Chief Digital Officer, Bonfiglioli)
Dr. Aravind Chinchure (CEO, Qleap Academy)
(https://www.marlabs.com/our-team) Madhavan Satagopan (President, (https://www.marlabs.comMarlabs)
Day 2 - Cloud and Cybersecurity
Intelligent Cloud Management Platform by (https://networkscience.ai/centilyticsCentilytics
Dark Web Monitoring by (https://cyble.comCyble)
Predicting Likelihood of Cyber Breach by (https://networkscience.ai/safe-securitySafe Security)
Converged IAM by (https://www.ilantus.comIlantus)
Day 3 - FinTech
Ai/ML led Digital Debt Collection by (https://networkscience.ai/creditnirvanaCreditNirvana
Panel Discussion on FinTech & its impact on Social Inclusion:
Sue Douthwaite (Financial Services NED, ex-Virgin Money)
Dr. Leda Glyptis (Chief Client Officer, 10x Future Technologies)
David Paris (Advisory Board Member, Network Science)
Diego Todeschini (MD at TMD Partners, ex-Visa, Mastercard)
Day 4 -SalesTech & HR Tech
Digital Account Management for B2B firms by (https://www.demandfarm.comDemandFarm)
Ai & Behavioural Science led Sales Effectiveness by (https://www.worxogo.comWorxogo)
Ai led Employee Engagement by (https://networkscience.ai/mobcast) Mobcast)
"At Network Science, we are all about DeepTech. Our aim is to take DeepTech to world scale and be that accelerant for co-creating innovation with global enterprises. The widespread participation at Innovation Week shows that there is tremendous interest to collaborate with innovators to bring about significant impact. I am immensely proud of our participating pioneers and speakers as every attendee was heard, given a chance to collaborate and contribute with their views," said Sandy Hardikar (CEO, Network Science).
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
