VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, has secured the Great Place To Work® 2026 Certification in India for the third consecutive year. The recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to building a positive workplace culture focused on employee trust, collaboration and professional development.

Achieving the certification for three consecutive years marks an important milestone for Diebold Nixdorf India. It highlights the organisation's consistent efforts to create an inclusive and supportive work environment where employees feel valued, encouraged and motivated to contribute to the company's growth.

With over 2,000 employees across India, Diebold Nixdorf focuses on employee engagement, professional development and collaboration. The company aims to provide opportunities for employees to strengthen their skills, take on new responsibilities and grow professionally while contributing to organisational success.