Apple launches iPad mini with OLED display, A20 Pro: India pricing, details

Apple kicked off the week by launching the iPad mini with an OLED display. The new iPad mini model features an 8.5-inch OLED display, Apple's A20 Pro chip and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It also gets a redesigned speaker system, a front camera positioned along the landscape edge and support for latest Apple Intelligence features through iPadOS 27.

Last week, Apple's Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, teased the launch of new devices in a post on X, writing, “Can’t wait to pro and tell next week”. 9to5Mac also reported that Apple had sent media invitations for an event in Los Angeles on October 28. The company now seems to be launching multiple devices in the run-up to the event.

The technology giant is also expected to launch a new MacBook Pro with an OLED display, an M6-powered MacBook Pro and a refreshed iMac this week.

iPad mini OLED: Price and variant

Wi-Fi:

128GB: Rs 82,900

256GB: Rs 94,900

512GB: Rs 118,900

Wi-Fi + Cellular:

128GB: Rs 100,900

256GB: Rs 112,900

512GB: Rs 136,900

The 128GB and 256GB storage variants feature an A20 Pro chip with a five-core CPU, seven-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Meanwhile, the A20 Pro chip on the 512GB storage variant gets an additional CPU core.

ALSO READ: Apple 'Pro and tell' event this week: OLED MacBook Pro, iPad mini expected The 256GB and the 512GB storage variant also get the option for a nano-texture glass that Apple says reduces glare and reflections.

iPad mini OLED: Availability and offers.

The new iPad mini with an OLED display will be available for pre-orders in India starting 10:40pm on October 28.

The device will go on sale starting November 6.

As for the offers, select American Express, Axis bank and ICICI bank card holders can get Rs 3000 cashback on purchasing the new iPad mini.

There are also no-interest equated monthly installment plans (no-cost EMI plans) of up to 12 months.

iPad mini OLED: What's new

The new iPad mini replaces the previous model's LCD panel with an 8.5-inch OLED display. Apple has reduced the bezels by 24 per cent to accommodate the larger screen while retaining the tablet's compact form factor. The display supports the P3 wide colour gamut and offers peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits for HDR content, with an optional nano-texture finish on the 256GB and 512GB variants to reduce glare and reflections.

The tablet is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, built using a 2-nanometre process. The 128GB and 256GB models feature a five-core CPU, seven-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. The 512GB variant gets an additional CPU core. Apple says the new chip improves processing, graphics and AI performance over the previous-generation iPad mini.

The new model also gets an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, along with a redesigned speaker system. The 12MP front camera has been moved to the landscape edge and supports Center Stage, which keeps users in frame during video calls. The tablet supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C).

For wireless connectivity, the new iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. Cellular models also support 5G. Apple says the tablet offers up to 10 hours of battery life for web browsing on Wi-Fi or video playback.

iPad mini OLED: Specifications