Discover joy as Amazon unboxes Prime Day 2020 deals

Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day in India at midnight on Thursday, August 6, 2020, that will run for 48 hours, offering Prime members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes.

With new deals starting at regular intervals through Prime Day, Prime members can shop for an amazing selection of products organized across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Everyday Essentials and more.

Not a member yet? Join Prime for Rs 129/month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more.

Prime Day 2020 deals sneak peek

Smartphones and accessories

* OnePlus Nord 8GB/128GB Blue Marble & Gray Onyx and 12GB/256GB Gray Onyx go on sale

* Special flash sales on Prime Day -

o Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on flash sale at 10 AM, 12 noon, 2 PM and 4 PM respectively on Aug 6

o Honor 9A on flash sale at 11 AM on Aug 6

o Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on flash sale at 12 noon, 2 PM and 4 PM respectively on Aug 7

* Up to 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories from top brands

* No Cost EMI starting only at Rs 1,665/month on Premium smartphones

* Up to Rs 13,500 off-exchange on top brands

* Up to Rs 4,000 off on OnePlus

* Up to Rs 7,000 off on Xiaomi

* Up to 6 months No cost EMI on Samsung M series smartphones

* Up to Rs 25,000 off on Flagship Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to Rs 4,000

* Up to Rs 10,000 off on Apple with great offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 8 plus

* Up to Rs 14,000 off on OPPO smartphones and No cost EMI up to nine months

* Up to Rs 6,000 off on Vivo smartphones and No cost EMI up to nine months

* Up to 70 per cent off on power banks, earphones and other mobiles accessories

* Mobile accessories starting Rs 99

Consumer Electronics

* Up to 60 per cent off on electronics and accessories

* Up to 70 per cent off on cameras & accessories

* Up to 70 per cent off on headphones

* Up to Rs 30,000 on Laptops

* Fitness trackers starting Rs 999

* Up to 60 per cent off on Smartwatches

* Up to 50 per cent off on Printers

* Up to 40 per cent off on Tablets

* Up to 40 per cent off on Gaming accessories

* Up to 60 per cent off on Speakers

* Up to 70 per cent Off on Data Storagedevices

* Up to 60 per cent Off on High Speed Routers

* Up to 60 per cent off on Computer components

* Up to 60 per cent off on Soundbars

* Up to 50 per cent off on monitors

* Up to 60 per cent off on WiFi smart home security cameras

* Up to 70 per cent off on Musical Instruments and Accessories

* Up to 60 per cent off on stationery, school supplies and office product

TV & Large Appliances

* Air conditioners | up to 40 per cent off, NCEMI starting Rs 1419/month

* Refrigerators | up to 40 per cent, NCEMI starting Rs 849/month

* Washing machines | starting Rs 6,399, NCEMI starting Rs 769/month

* Microwaves | Up to 45 per cent off, NCEMI starting Rs 459/month

* Chimneys | Up to 60 per cent off, NCEMI starting Rs 333/month

* Televisions | Up to 60 per cent off on Smart TVs, NCEMI starting Rs 799/month

Amazon Devices

* Get the best ever deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle e-readers and more this Prime Day

o Flat 60 per cent off on Echo Dot plus smart colour bulb bundle

o Flat 40 per cent off on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K

o Up to Rs 8000 off on Echo Smart Displays

o Flat 50 per cent off on Echo Plus

o Up to Rs 4000 off on Kindle e-readers

* Pay your electricity, mobile, internet & other bills faster with Alexa on your Amazon shopping app and stand a chance to win an Echo Show 5

* Time to make your home smarter. Get an Alexa exclusive incentive on Wipro smart bulbs when you shop from any Amazon Echo device. Just say, "Alexa, buy Wipro smart bulb"

Amazon Fashion

* Up to 70 per cent off from over 1000 plus fashion brands and more!

* Up to 70 per cent off on clothing

* Up to 70 per cent off on Footwear

* Up to 70 per cent off on Watches & Jewelry

* Up to 70 per cent off on Luggage & Backpacks

* Up to 60 per cent off on Cloth masks

*Up to 70 per cent off on Sunglasses & Computer Anti-Glare Glasses

Home & Kitchen

* Up to 70 per cent off on Kitchen appliances

* Up to 70 per cent off on Cookware & Dining

* Up to 70 per cent off on Home & Decor

* Up to 40 per cent off on Water Purifiers

* Prestige 4 Jar Mixer Grinder at 2799/-

* Flat Rs 2,456 off on Prestige Mixer Grinder

* Minimum 50 per cent off on Maspar bedsheets

* Minimum 30 per cent off on Kore Dumbbell kits

Furniture

* Up to 70 per cent off on Furniture

* Up to 60 per cent off on Work from Home furniture

* Up to 60 per cent off on Home storage and organization

* Up to 70 per cent off on Home furnishing

* Up to 70 per cent off on mattresses

Daily Essentials

* Get fit with up to 50 per cent off on Sports Supplements from Big Muscles, Muscleblaze & more

* Stay healthy with up to 55 per cent off on immunity & wellness supplements

* Up to 50 per cent off on Healthcare & mobility aids

* Up to 35 per cent off on laundry products & cleaning supplies

* Indulge in your favourites: Maggi, Cadbury & more with up to 20 per cent off on the range

* Enjoy your morning cup of tea & coffee with up to 40 per cent off on beverages

* A healthy start to a healthy day: Up to 40 per cent off on breakfast essentials

* Happy Babies with up to 55 per cent off Diapers & Wipes from top brands

* Up to 40 per cent off Baby Bath & Skin care range

* Up to 40 per cent off breast pumps, sterilizers and more

* Up to 60 per cent off on Health care devices: Oximeters, BP monitors & more

* Up to 50 per cent off on Massagers & wellness devices

* Upto 15 per cent off on Pet Food Products

* Upto 40 per cent off on Pet Grooming Products

Beauty and Personal Care

* Be beautiful with up to 60 per cent off on Skincare & Haircare

* Up to 60 per cent off on Bath Shower & Fragrances

* This Prime Day get gorgeous with up to 60 per cent off on Make up

* Make your day with up to 50 per cent off on Perfumes

* Get the look with Up to 20 per cent off on Professional Beauty products

* Experience indulgence with Up to 30 per cent off on luxury skin & hair products

* Get the new look with up to 50 per cent off on Men's & Women's grooming products

Books, Games, Toys & More

* Up to 50 per cent off on Books, Toys, gaming & more

* Up to 50 per cent off on books & e-learning

* Save minimum 20 per cent on Indoor toys from top brands

* Up to 40 per cent off on top board games from Hasbro & Mattel

* 2000 plus exciting deals across learning toys, games, vehicles & more

* Up to 60 per cent off on books & e-learning

* Up to 50 per cent off on Video games

* Up to 65 per cent off on Anti-Virus software

* Xbox One S 1TB | Flat Rs 1000 off

Audible

* On Prime Day, get six audiobooks free instead of three audiobooks on your 90-day trial. Offer valid on all titles including several bestsellers like Sapiens, Ikigai, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck and Rich Dad Poor Dad

Buy hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar:

* Up to 60 per cent off on hand-block printed Kurtis and home furnishing from Jaipur

* Up to 45 per cent off on handloom sarees

* Up to 40 per cent off on handcrafted home decor from across India

* Up to 70 per cent off on handcrafted footwear from Kolhapur

* Up to 35 per cent off on handloom dupattas from Banaras

Get authentic handloom and handicrafts from government emporiums:

* Up to 20 per cent off on Tantuja, West Bengal

* Up to 15 per cent off on APCO Handlooms, Andhra Pradesh

Shop exciting deals and offers from women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli:

* Up to 40 per cent off on grocery and gourmet products from Sirimiri and Spicy carte

* Up to 50 per cent off on fashion jewelry from Swara Creations

* Up to 20 per cent off on office and stationery products by Greensouls

* Up to 40 per cent off on home and decor products from women-led startups

Grab exciting deals and offers from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:

* Flat 25 per cent off on healthcare essentials from Dr Vaidya

* Up to 65 per cent off on home electronics and wireless accessories by XECH

* Up to 60 per cent off on protective safety equipment by LuzuLiyo

* Up to 20 per cent off on Kayos natural beauty and healthcare essentials

* Up to 80 per cent off on clothing by Chkokko

* Up to 70 per cent off on home & kitchen necessities by Callas

* Up to 75 per cent off on decorative Lightings by DesiDiya

* Up to 55 per cent off on eco-friendly gifting products by BioQ

* Up to 70 per cent off on cases and covers by Daily Objects

* Up to 70 per cent off on Eyewear by Intellilens

* Up to 30 per cent off on men's grooming essentials from The Man Company

* Up to 20 per cent off on Premium Tea and Coffee products from TGL Co.

* Up to 15 per cent Off on Jus' Amazin Seeds and Nut Butters

* Up to 50 per cent off on Handmade Gifts by Crack of Dawn Crafts

* Up to 50 per cent off on Electronics and PC Accessories by Adcom

* Up to 65 per cent off on Protective Equipment & Safety Apparel by Bon Organik

Offers by small and medium businesses & Local Shops:

* Flat 50 per cent off on decorative lights and lamps from Homesake

* Minimum 60 per cent of on treadmills by Stunner fitness

* TWS noise cancelling headsets, from Kapa, starting Rs 999

* Minimum 70 per cent off on Fostelo Handbags

* Up to 65 per cent off on Abbie's cooking supplies range

* Up to 40 per cent of on Ayurvedic wellness products from Kapiva

* Pack of three T-shirts at Rs 399 from AWG

* Mobile cases and covers starting Rs 99

* Up to 30 per cent off on healthy treats from Yogabar

* Up to 60 per cent off on La Forte appliances

* Launch offer of 30 per cent off on Gnt chargers from Stuffcool

* Up to 50 per cent off on Beanbags by Orka

Amazon Programs

* Amazon Pantry - Stock up & Save 60 per cent on Monthly Groceries on Amazon Pantry

* Amazon Fresh - Get Rs 350 cashback on fruits, vegetables and more

Prime Day 2020 New Product Launches

* Smartphones

o Samsung Galaxy M31s

o Redmi 9 Prime

o OnePlus Nord - 12GB/256GB Blue Marble launch; 8GB/128GB Blue Marble & Gray Onyx and 12GB/256GB Gray Onyx go on sale

o Redmi Note 9 - Now in Scarlet Red

o Honor 9A

o OPPO A52 - Now in 8+128 GB

o Tecno Spark 6 Air

* TV & Large Appliances

o Whirlpool Bottom mount refrigerators

o IFB 6 & 7 Kg five-star front load washing machine

o Sony Bravia 4K Android TVs

o Hisense Premium Android TV range

o eAirtec HD ready TVs

o Kodak full range of certified Android LED TVs

o Dylect HD Smart LED TV

o LG Direct drive inverter motor washing machine

o Samsung Hygiene steam wash - washing machine

* Electronics

o Intel powered Laptops from Lenovo, HP & more

o boAt wireless headphones and audio devices

o AMD powered laptops

o Noise NAV smartwatch with GPS

o SSDs, Hard Drives and Gaming Drives by Seagate

o Sony WF-1000X M3 truly wireless headphones

o Sony ZV-1 Vlogging Camera

o Harman/Kardan audio devices

o LG's range of gaming and 5k monitors

o Wacom graphic tablet

o Navneet and Faber Castell Craft Kits and Combos

* Amazon Fashion

o Max unveils new collection in clothing, footwear & accessories

o Latest collection in sportswear by New Balance

o Men and women's clothing by American Eagle

o Launch of Titan's first full touch smart watch, Connected X

* Beauty and Personal Care

o Philips personalized hair care with SenseIQ technology | Starting Rs 8995

o Exclusive Marathon range of Shower Gel & Roll Ons from Nivea

o Exclusive range of Shampoos from Loreal Paris

o New launches in Men's trimmer range from Vega

* Daily Essentials

o Bigmuscles Nutrition Frotein Whey Protein

o Dabur Apple Cider Vinegar

o Saffola Fittify Weight Management Kit

o New launches in Baby gift sets from Pigeon

o Exclusive line of natural ingredients' based baby care products from Dabur

o The Mom's Co launches Natural Foaming Hand Wash | Cleans Dirt and Bacteria | Non-Drying Hand Wash

o Shampoos for your pets from Captain Zack

o Vegan pet food from Heads up for tails

* Home, Furniture & Kitchen Appliances

o 200 plus new launches in Home & kitchen category

o New Range of Aquaguard water purifiers with the goodness of copper

o Alexa enabled smart lighting by Wipro | Made in India

o Sports & outdoor gear from Decathlon

o Power tools & toolkits from Black & Decker

o Cocoon mattress, bed & more from Sleepwell

* Media

o Xbox One X Cyberpunk Limited Edition Bundle

o Chaturanga: Prequel to Baahubali by Anand Neelakantan

o 25 plus New titles from top publishers like Westland, Pearson, McGraw Hill Education

o 20 plus New designs in Video Game accessories from top brands

o 50 plus New courses from Udemy & Toppr

* Toys

o 500 plus new launches across vehicles, collectibles,dolls, learning toys ,games from brands Barbie, Smartivity,Hasbro, Shumee, Funko, Funskool,Shifu & more

o 10 plus New & exciting range of Peppa pig toys from Shumee

o Enter the world of Maps and Dinosaurs:Latest augmented reality learning toys from Shifu

More Ways to shop, save and get rewarded this Prime Day

* Make Prime Day more rewarding with Amazon Pay -Enjoy secure and fast payments with daily rewards using Amazon Pay. This Prime Day get rewards of Rs 2000 plus on your everyday essential payments and shopping with Amazon Pay.

* Shopping gets more affordable:

o Save Big with ten per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards & EMI Transactions.

o Get flat five per cent Reward Points & five per cent instant discount with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card on Prime Day.

o Extend your budget with No cost EMI on credit cards, Debit cards, Bajaj Finserv & Amazon Pay Later.

Every day made better with Prime

Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In India, this includes unlimited free shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to millions of songs ad-free with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 1,000 books; magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, exclusive product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more. Go to www.amazon.in/prime to learn more about Prime.

