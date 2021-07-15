DocsCampus by HealWell24 launched by Actress Gul Panag in presence of eminent doctors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COVID-19 second wave has revealed the glaring gaps in our healthcare system and very crucial is that the Indian healthcare system is socially automated, in order for each member of the society to have fair access to healthcare resources and consultancy.

With a lower doctor-patient ratio (1:1000), issues in last-mile healthcare delivery and the lack of qualified doctors in rural & semi-urban areas, the Indian healthcare delivery system truly does need a revolution. As of today, there is no effective, proven way for healthcare professionals to find, consult, and transact with each other online through a secure and seamless network.

(https://docscampus.com), the new venture by HealWell24, plans to solve exactly this in a simple to use and effective user managed network of doctors and patients which will be moderated with community at its center stage. HealWell24 launched DocsCampus to create bridged network pan India. DocsCampus is a website all set to revolutionize healthcare by providing information and access to patients through a user managed network of Doctors and Patients owned and moderated with community at its center stage.

DocsCampus is the brainchild of J K Singha, Founder MD and CEO and this revolutionary initiative was launched in a very unique manner amidst very select highly esteemed Doctors and the very talented and beautiful Actress, socialite & philanthropist Gul Panag in Mumbai.

The launch for DocsCampus included an insightful panel discussion conducted by some of the best minds in the industry, including JK Singha, Founder, MD and CEO, Healwell24, Dr. Purvish Parikh (MBBS, MD, PHD Oncology. Founder President of Asian Cardio Oncology Society. Ex. Chairman of medical oncology, Tata Memorial Hospital), Dr. Govind Banu, MD, DM Oncology, Professor at Kidwai institute of oncology, Bangalore, Dr. Prashant Mehta (MBBS, MD & DM Oncology. Founder, The OncoClinic) and Dr. Amit Patil (MBBS, MD & DM Cardiology), Chittaranjan Mishra, Co-founder & COO, HealWell24 The event began on a musical rendezvous by a scintillating performance by Dr. Prashant Mehta & his band Prashant's Live & Kammy - Bollywood's talented Music Director.

DocsCampus will provide a powerful online, tech-enabled platform for Pharma companies to be able to do timely high quality product launches in the COVID-19 led lockdowns & restrictions. HealWell24 has already created HealWell24.com as a convenient and efficient booking engine. However, the company wanted to go further and create a platform to increase access and information for patients, in which our healthcare system is woefully behind.

JK Singha, Founder MD and CEO, HealWell24 says, "HealWell24, the current product, already empowers individuals with remote screening, where patients can connect with their dedicated doctors anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. We also provide additional support, like doctor home visit, home lab test or medicine delivery, to our customers- all of which are fulfilled on the same day by our team. And with DocsCampus. we would consider us successful when we have removed the existing asymmetry of access & information for doctors or medical students in rural and semi urban areas and their patients."

Actress and Entrepreneur, Gul Panag who graced the venue to launch this revolutionary venture said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that we certainly need more accessibility and availability for citizens across this country when it comes to healthcare facilities and interventions. It also made us realize our Doctors & Healthcare professionals are our "True Heroes" and hence by facilitating access to Doctors, DocsCampus will definitely facilitate healthy living. I am honoured to be a part of this launch and definitely hope this platform becomes a boon for millions who do not have easy access to good Doctors in India even today."

The event was attended by very select Doctors, JK Singha and Co-founders RK Ningthem, Nilesh Bhanushali, Chittaranjan Mishra, Anil VA Verma (Chief Investment Officer) and witnessed participation from multiple pharmaceutical companies including Geo-Matrix & Panacea Biotech as Partners of the platform and their respective products.

HealWell24 - parent company of Docscampus; is India's First Doctor Patient Network Healthtech solutions provider, Technology - Enabled Consumer SaaS & AI based Healthcare services Search Engine & O2O Healthcare business services startup currently operating at Mumbai & Serving 35+ Cities Telemedicine, HealWell24 has 1000+ doctors, 300+ Labs, and 100+ Dentists on its platform.

The focus being on Consumer Healthcare and Doctor - Patient-Centric!

The company solves and delivers Doctor - Healthcare Professional Gap with consumer - Patients

Doctor Patient Network-IOHT

First Kind of General Physician - Dentist Home Visit/On Call

Telemedicine/Telehealth

Internet Medical Tourism for Healthcare Consumers

The startup has Apollo Spectra, Indian Oil, Hiranandani Hospital, Mahindra Lifespaces, Synechron technologies, Zeno Health as Corporate Clients and several top established companies in diagnostics chains & hospitals as partners.

HealWell24 has so far provided essential healthcare service to thousands of Indians for conditions such as bone cancer, dental abscesses and diabetic retinopathy with 215K+ consumer transacted so far, HealWell24 currently handles 600+ transactions per day.

