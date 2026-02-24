VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] / Tenggarong [Indonesia], February 23: In a significant international recognition, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, Founder and Chairman of MBRA Groups and senior functionary of the Indian National Congress, has been conferred the prestigious royal title of "Dato'" by the Kerajaan Kutai Mulawarman in Indonesia. The honour was formally bestowed under Royal Decree No. SP-0939.2401.2026 dated 24 January 2026 by His Majesty Maharaja Kutai Mulawarman, Prof. Dr. M.S.P.A. Iansyah Rechza, FW, PhD. The title recognizes Dr. Mallappa's contributions to social development, humanitarian initiatives, and international cooperation efforts in the fields of agriculture and economic empowerment. In addition to the royal title, Dr. Mallappa was appointed as an Honorary Member of the Grand Palace Family (Anggota Keluarga Besar Istana Kerajaan Kutai Mulawarman) under Royal Certificate No. AG-1040.2301.2026. The recognition was officially registered in the Book of Registry of Tenggarong District Court, further formalizing the honour.

International Cooperation Agreement Signed Marking another milestone, Dr. Mallappa, in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer of MBRA Agro Impex Food Products (OPC) Private Limited, signed a Consortium Cooperation Agreement with the Kerajaan Kutai Mulawarman on January 24-25, 2026. The agreements (Nos. CCA-1060.2401.2026 and CCA-1074.2501.2026) aim to foster bilateral collaboration in agro-based trade, food processing, and rural economic development initiatives. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mallappa expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized his commitment to strengthening Indo-Indonesian cooperation in sustainable agriculture and farmer welfare. "This honour is not personal alone; it reflects the growing global acknowledgment of India's grassroots leadership and development-driven vision," he stated.

Strengthening Global Footprint Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, who also serves in leadership roles within the Congress party's OBC and Kisan departments, has been actively involved in farmer-centric programs, youth empowerment initiatives, and human rights advocacy. His latest international recognition adds to his previously conferred doctorates in Social Work and Human Rights, as well as awards such as the Rashtriya Seva Ratna and the Iconic Peace Award. Political observers note that this development enhances Dr. Mallappa's profile as an emerging leader connecting local development initiatives with international partnerships. With this royal honour and global agreement, Dr. Mallappa continues to expand his influence beyond national boundaries, reinforcing his commitment to social reform, economic cooperation, and inclusive growth.

