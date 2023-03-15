Dr Lal PathLabs selects Kyndryl for seamless cloud services management

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Lal PathLabs Limited, one of India's leading pathology diagnostic providers with more than 250 laboratories and 4500 sample collection points, has appointed Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, to manage its IT infrastructure stack, including both the on-premises IT environment and cloud infrastructure across multiple hyperscaler cloud service providers.

Post onboarding, Kyndryl has been instrumental in managing the multiple cloud platforms that play a key role in Dr Lal PathLabs' digital transformation initiatives to drive business growth. Kyndryl provides a single pane view of server utilization, service requests, ticketing lifecycle, incident analysis, and also recommends proactive remediation. Offering a unified view of their infrastructure utilization on-premises and across multiple public cloud environments has improved service availability and helped Dr Lal Pathlabs reduce IT incidents by a substantial margin. Kyndryl has also integrated compliance checks such as inventory management, patching, and security health, which have helped achieve continuous compliance within Dr Lal PathLabs' cloud environment and security posture.

Kyndryl's multi-cloud management solution leverages AI-based, cloud-hosted models to provide real-time metrics, events, logs, and traces related to reliability, performance and availability. The service availability uptime enabled Dr Lal PathLabs to focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and reducing call center workload spikes by a double-digit percentage.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Lal PathLabs relied on Kyndryl's technology expertise to make critical changes in its cloud infrastructure on an almost daily basis to fulfill modifications as required by policymakers to aid efforts in controlling the spread.

Kyndryl-managed IT infrastructure hosts Dr Lal PathLabs' entire suite of enterprise applications, digital properties and other utility tools. This enables Dr Lal PathLabs to track its entire lab testing process, predict and manage delays, and deliver new age strategic initiatives such as AI-based algorithms and data science to boost delivery efficiency. Kyndryl also has the ability to tap into a broad set of technologies and skills, and strategic alliances with hyperscalers in support of Dr Lal PathLabs' transformation goals.

"Dr. Lal PathLabs has been at the forefront of diagnostic services and leveraging new technology to drive business growth. The expansion of our customer base and range of services we provide means we need to invest in our digital transformation to make us future ready, resilient, and adaptable to change. Kyndryl has proven to be an able partner in this journey with us," said Bharath Uppiliappan, CEO, Dr. Lal PathLabs.

"Understanding the criticality of response and resolution time in the healthcare industry, and efficiently managing it through its multi-cloud management solution has been Kyndryl's significant contribution. From seamlessly managing our IT infrastructure to countering outages and handling change management -- especially during the COVID-19 pandemic -- Kyndryl's deep industry expertise and delivery capabilities are helping us to effectively provide best-of-class customer experience and fast-track our digital transformation journey," said Munender Soperna, Chief Information Officer, Dr Lal PathLabs.

"Cloud and artificial intelligence have led to some truly innovative approaches to traditional business models. This was evident during the pandemic when several industries, especially healthcare service providers, were forced to adapt to the new normal almost overnight. Kyndryl's multi-cloud management expertise helps Dr Lal PathLabs handle change management when adapting to sudden market and regulatory requirements, yet allows them the flexibility to design and provide a premium service experience tailored for every customer," said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India.

Dr Lal PathLabs is India's foremost network of diagnostics labs with 277 clinical labs, nearly 5,000 patient service centres and over 10,599 pickup-up points offering a range of diagnostic services. Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd. enjoys the trust of over 27 million patients every year and is the preferred diagnostic chain for walk-in patients, pre-employment and employee diagnostics for corporates and caters to hospitals, through an agile B2B model.

The robust network, built on reliable transport of biological samples, their processing and timely and accurate reporting, is supported by a National Reference Laboratory in New Delhi, a Reference Laboratory in Kolkata and 275 other clinical laboratories backed by a nearly 5,100 strong manpower.

Dr Lal PathLabs offers an exhaustive range of Pathology, and a super-specialized menu of tests like high-end Molecular Diagnostics, Cytogenomics, Transplant Immunology, Transmission Electron Microscopy and more. Recently, Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited tied up with a multinational company to offer comprehensive precision oncology and high-end onco-pathology service and would continue to partner with global providers of the largest and most advanced diagnostic solutions.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day.

