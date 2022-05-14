Dr Renu Singh felicitated with a PhD degree from California Public University, US

You would like to read
- Spaze Group bags 'Fastest Growing Realty Brand of the Year Award'
- Largest SCO Development, Grand Central Launched in Gurugram
- Renu Electronics announces the acquisition of Phoenix Contact HMI IPC Technology GmbH to form Renu Electronics GmbH in Filderstadt, Germany
- Academic research scholar Dr Kannan Vishwanatth was conferred Honorary Professorship at University of California, Berkeley
- SCOs: The next big thing in commercial real estate
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Renu Singh has recently been awarded a PhD degree in Business Management, Sales & Marketing by the prestigious California Public University, US. She currently holds the position of President of Sales & Marketing in Spaze Group.
Dr Renu Singh recently received the honour of the 'Real Estate Leader of the Year 2022' by G-Town. She has also completed a PG Diploma in International Marketing, Financial Management, Management Information System, and Retail Management.
Her long list of accolades also included being awarded "Excellence in the field of Real Estate" by the Indian Council of UN Relations. She was also conferred with the honour of 'Top Retail Minds' by ET Now Asia Africa GCC Award & 'Iconic Women Creating A Better World' by Women Economic Forum, Bengaluru.
She has established herself as a path-breaking real estate leader with nearly 19 years of experience in the industry. Her exposure to global real estate markets is also commendable and praiseworthy. She has launched international level realty projects in the United States, Canada, Macau, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.
Her vast and diverse experience in the field has always been her trademark and one of the reasons for her momentous success. She is a great proponent of ethical values and fair business practices and her mantra is "Ability will get you success; character will keep you successful".
On receiving her PhD degree from California Public University, Dr Renu Singh, said, "It is a wonderful feeling to have received a PhD degree in Business Management, Sales & Marketing by such a reputed University. I am truly humbled and blessed."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor