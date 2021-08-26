DrWheelz Auto Solutions announces launch of operations in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 26 (ANI/PNN): DrWheelz Auto Solutions, a leading automobile servicing platform, in association with Brainmoves Ventures, recently announced the launch of their automobile doorstep services and operations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The service was launched on the 25th of August 2021 by the Minister for Transport, Adv. Antony Raju at his residence.

Through this association, DrWheelz will be providing doorstep service of passenger cars in Thiruvananthapuram by means of fully equipped service vans and trained technicians. The startup also plans on further expanding to all major cities and towns across Kerala, providing jobs directly and indirectly to numerous skilled people in the state.

Speaking on the launch of DrWheelz in the city of Thiruvananthapuram, Balaji Mohan, the founder of DrWheelz, and former national-level race-driver, said, "With our launch in the city of Thiruvananthapuram, we are heading towards a new milestone in our journey at DrWheelz. Car owners in Kerala will now have access to best-in-class service with complete transparency at the comfort of their doorsteps. In association with our local partner in the city, Brainmoves Ventures, we are equipped with automobile experts with decades of experience in all aspects of service and repair. We look forward to further strengthening our reach in Kerala and inviting passionate car enthusiasts to partner with us."

With the launch of operations by DrWheelz in Thiruvananthapuram, the venture proves to be a first for the partnering company - Brainmoves Ventures and its directors: Zameer Mohammed, Vinayan Kottukkal & Hariharan Nair. Speaking on the launch in the city, they stated: "We are thrilled to be associated with the team at DrWheelz for launching their operations in our city. Our focus will be to provide a sense of relief to car owners who are frustrated with expensive and unclear service options that are currently available in the market. We wish to eliminate all apprehensions and try to serve our clients' vehicles right under their roof and careful supervision."

Sowmya Anantharaman, the Head of Marketing & Sales (Pan-India) at DrWheelz, stated, "Today, we at DrWheelz are present in over 250 cities across India, spanning across 3,000 operating institutions that includes over 27,000 heads working across different sectors within our organization. We look forward to growing our family of happy customers in Thiruvananthapuram with the help of the young and eccentric team at Brainmoves."

This successful launch in Kerala has opened doors to franchisee opportunities for car enthusiasts in other states. The organization offers over 200+ services at car owners' doorstep, starting from a simple jump-start, oil change, brakes, A/C Service, periodic maintenance, OBD2 diagnostics to a complex engine failure. Customers in Thiruvananthapuram can get a price for services and can book appointments through phone calls.

DrWheelz provides customers with honest pricing that is less expensive than traditional shops and dealerships and also uses only genuine spares. Car owners in Thiruvananthapuram can schedule their vehicle service as per their convenience and can avail it right at their doorstep.

