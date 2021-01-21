dunnhumby Code Combat live with over 3000 registrations in three days

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): dunnhumby India, a world leader in customer data science, has announced the second edition of their competitive coding and problem-solving event - Code Combat 2.0, in partnership with TechGig, India's largest tech community.

Code Combat 2.0 brings together the best coders, programmers and tech enthusiasts from all over India and challenges them to creatively resolve a complex problem in a time based-controlled environment whilst seeing how they perform under pressure.

dunnhumby, one of the fastest growing customer data science companies in India, has a workforce touching close to 700 working from all over the country. Since the country went in lockdown, the company has expanded their team with over 150 professionals through virtual hiring and onboarding. dunnhumby India plans to grow with similar momentum in the coming years.

"For dunnhumby, India is the key strategic location for high quality technology talent at scale. With resounding success of the first edition with over 7,500 participants, we are excited and confident that this second edition will see more participation as we continue to look for more opportunities such as these to celebrate the enormous developer talent available in the country," said Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India.

In this second edition of Code Combat, the dunnhumby team has raised the bar with two challenges to match competitive skill sets across multiple levels. While the https://www.techgig.com/challenge/dunhummby-csharp?Source=TG_Social continues to draw those interested in competitive coding, the new track i.e. https://www.techgig.com/hackathon/dunhummby-pythonml is for data science stalwarts to showcase their data science prowess combined with their business problem solving skills.

The participants will be judged not just on their modelling skills but also on their business understanding, solution scalability, innovation, creativity, design and the effectiveness of the solution.

There are some exciting prizes up for grabs including cash prizes worth Rs 3,00,000. The challenges are already live and one can register here https://www.techgig.com/digital/dunnhumbycodecombat

