Eclypses Partners with Coforge to Offer a New Solution for Data Endpoint Vulnerabilities

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI/Coforge): Eclypses has partnered with Coforge, a leading global IT solutions organization that enables its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact.

Today, their proprietary platforms power critical business processes across the insurance, financial service, and travel industries.

The Coforge and Eclypses partnership was formed to help bridge the way organizations secure their data. Eclypses' MTE technology offers an innovative way to protect data moving between endpoints. This disruptive technology, revolutionary in both speed and accessibility, gives clients access to the highest level of security available today, safeguarding even the most vulnerable data from cyberattacks.

"We are excited to be partnering with Coforge, as we know our MTE technology will serve their clients greatly and will significantly impact the way data security is managed. Protecting sensitive data from cyberattacks has always been our top priority and we are confident our MTE technology has redefined data security to keep sensitive information protected for not only today - but tomorrow's cyber threats," said Eclypses' CEO Bryan Champagne.

Coforge and Eclypses' joint solutions leverage Eclypses' cutting-edge MTE cyber technology as it has proven to be one of the most advanced and unique data security solution for all IoT devices and mobile application technologies. By combining Coforge's services expertise and Eclypses' MTE technology, Coforge will help clients accelerate the pace of new innovations and fast-track their digital transformation. Together, Eclypses and Coforge bring the set of proven capabilities that help reinvent organizations to meet the needs of the digital future.

"Recent studies suggest that many companies possess data that is unprotected and vulnerable to loss. Cybersecurity awareness, best practices and prevention are the key weapons in the fight against malicious intent. We remain committed to our clients and are making all efforts to ensure their applications and data are secured. We are excited to partner with Eclypses and seek to leverage their MTE technology to enable our clientele with a safe data environment from current and future threats," said Sudhir Singh, CEO of Coforge.

For more information, please visit www.eclypses.com.

For more information, please visit www.coforgetech.com.

This story is provided by Coforge. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Coforge)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)