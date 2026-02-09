NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions, has been certified as a 2026 Top Employer in India by the Top Employers Institute, marking the third consecutive year of this prestigious recognition since 2024. This certification reflects Ecolab's continued focus on building a high-performance, people-centric workplace in India, anchored in strong leadership, inclusive culture, safety excellence, and meaningful career opportunities. It also affirms the company's long-term commitment to India as a strategic growth and talent hub across operations and shared services. The Top Employers Institute Certification is awarded following a rigorous assessment through its globally recognised HR Best Practices Survey, which evaluates organisations across six core domains and 20 people practice areas, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning & Development, Well-being, and Diversity & Inclusion.

Over the last several years, Ecolab India has deliberately built a multi-layered capability ecosystem spanning its core business operations, GBS+ (Global Business Services) and the Ecolab Digital Center (EDC). Together, these platforms form a strategic growth engine for the company, combining deep domain expertise with digital, analytics, engineering, and global delivery capabilities. This integrated ecosystem enables Ecolab to innovate at scale, respond faster to customer needs across industries, and develop future-ready roles for India's high-potential professional workforce, positioning the country as a critical hub in Ecolab's global operating model. "This recognition is a powerful validation of our journey in India and our unwavering belief that our people are at the centre of our success," said Manish Khandelwal, Managing Director, Ecolab India. "As India continues to emerge as a global growth engine, Ecolab is proud to build a workplace that reflects the country's talent, resilience, and ambition. Being recognised again as a Top Employer reinforces our commitment to invest in our associates, our culture, and the communities we serve. Our continued growth depends on fostering a workplace that is welcoming, equitable, and inclusive, where every associate has the opportunity to progress, and every voice is valued", he added.

Ecolab's people strategy in India is closely aligned to its global purpose of protecting what is vital. Our people remain at the core of all we do. Ecolab is committed to cultivating a workplace where every employee is valued, empowered, and motivated to excel. "Being named a Top Employer for the third year in a row is a recognition of the strong culture our teams have built together," said Sherry Mathew, Country HR Director, Ecolab India "It reflects our continued focus on employee wellbeing, learning, safety, diversity, and leadership capability. More importantly, it affirms our belief that when people thrive, organisations perform better and communities grow stronger."

Globally, the Top Employers Institute is the authority on recognising excellence in people practices. With over 30 years of experience, the Institute has certified more than 2,300 organisations across 121 countries and regions, positively impacting the lives of over 12 million employees worldwide. This milestone reinforces Ecolab's position as an Employer of Choice in India and its role as a trusted partner to customers, communities, and employees as the country continues its growth journey. About Ecolab A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on more than a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $16 billion, employs approximately 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, high tech, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets.

For more information, please visit @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)