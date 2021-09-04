Edisapp school management software by Eloit wins "The Best Support Award- 2021" from Software Suggest

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 4 (ANI/PNN): Edisapp (https://eloit.com/school-management-software/)School Management Software and Mobile Apps by Eloit was bestowed upon with the prestigious and renowned "Best Support Award" of Software Suggest® Awards, 2021. Eloit Innovations was honoured with the special honour amongst 679 other nominations.

The Software Suggest Awards were held online for the year 2021. Awards were open to all global software companies and have recently become one of the most prestigious awards in the technology industry. Due to the current pandemic scenario, the winning companies were awarded digital recognition certificates and digital appreciation badges.

The first Software Suggest Awards ceremony took place in 2018. Over the years, the credibility of the award has extensively increased amongst the global tech industry. Several companies from the USA, Canada, Europe, India and the GCC have vigorously participated in the event."The main purpose for commemorating IT and software companies with the Software Suggest Award is to recognize their strenuous efforts to upscale in the global tech sector," says Ankit Dudhwewala, founder of Software Suggest.

Eloit is a global leader in Educational Technology Platforms, School ERP, School Management Software, (https://eloit.com/student-information-system/)Student Information Systems and Academic Quality Benchmarking Systems. The main objective of this digital platform is to help the global education ecosystem achieve digital transformation of educational institutions, enhance academic quality, achieve accreditations, rankings and ratings.

Thomson Philip, Founder & CEO of Eloit, stated that "This was possible truly because of the sheer hard work and relentless effort of every Team member. This award is a sparker for human dynamo, ensuring we continually try to be a better version of ourselves. We take this moment to gratefully thank all our clients for their continued support and inspiration!"

He further added, "Every Team member knows their importance and how they played a vital role in this achievement. Congratulations, Team Eloit! Glory to God! "

The ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) and ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) certified company was awarded the distinguished United Nations' Empretec "New Business Creation Award" as well in recent years. With 700+ schools, colleges, educational councils and universities as clients across the globe. Eloit has touched the lives of millions of students and thousands of educators.

The Edisapp School Management Software aids complete digital transformation of schools beyond the ordinary. This Cloud-Based School ERP Software will help educational institutions with their academic and administrative tasks and streamlining communications with all its stakeholders, including parents, students, teachers, and alumni. From new student admissions, marking attendance, online exams management, online fee collections to generating transfer certificates when students complete their studies, the Edisapp school management system is an all-in-one umbrella for streamlined efficiency and productivity for any educational institution.

The Edisapp (https://eloit.com/blog/school-erp-software-a-paradigm-shift-to-the-future-of-education/)School ERP Software and the mobile app have become one of the world's fastest school management software. Managing all the independent school departments, streamlining communications, maintaining a single source of data and more, would not be possible without adequate planning, administration and automation. This is where schools and educational institutions leverage the power of the (https://eloit.com/school-management-software/)School Management Software. With Eloit's Edisapp School ERP, the school management dynamics can undoubtedly change for the best.

Edisapp is becoming increasingly popular amongst the educational community at a very fast pace. Edisapp meets the requirements of hundreds of educational institutions, simplifying administrative tasks, improving communication, or delivering more efficient and effective services. Along with their 70+ school software modules, 100% customisable features, school-branded mobile apps, the Edisapp can be accessed anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

If you are looking to digitally transform your school, head over to (https://eloit.com/)(www.eloit.com) and book a free demo of Edisapp today.

