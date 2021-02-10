Edufront invites children to test tech skills at CodeFest, cash prizes up for grabs

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/Mediawire): The COVID-19 lockdown forced about 1.6 billion learners* from 190 countries to stay at home as per the United Nations data (from Aug 2020). However, the year-long lockdown really didn't put a full stop on teaching or learning as schools, colleges and training institutions quickly turned to online tools for education continuity.

To gauge the benefits and challenges of online learning among the Indian schools and assess the tech skills of students, leading end-to-end digital learning and assessment platform- Edufront - launched EdufrontCodeFest 2020 - The Bug Stops Here' in association with TechGig.Edufront was earlier in news for aiding online education of under-served school students in Maharashtra.

EdufrontCodeFest is a unique contest that helps assess the tech quotient of school students. EdufrontCodeFest, launched in Dec 2020, comprises a tech quiz and coding contest for school students. This contest has been launched at a time when virtual learning is the preferred mode of education continuity, and students are expected to be savvy to quickly learn the functionality of online tools to stay in tune with their classmates.

The first stage of EdufrontCodeFest is a tech quiz, followed by a coding contest where students can submit their programming projects in any language. The contest is open for submissions till Feb 15, 2021. All complete entries will be reviewed and winners will be declared in a grand virtual event in March 2021. Top performers will take away cash prizes worth Rs 2.75 lakh. Their schools will also be awarded and honoured in the ceremony.

Edufront is hosting a series of webinars and a survey for principals as part of this program. Edufront's survey will help in understanding the main challenges faced by school leaders and principals with online learning tools and platforms. Edufront and TechGig recently concluded a successful webinar on 'Addressing Strengths and Challenges in the EdTech world during COVID-19 and beyond'. Lead by noted media and education mentor Satish Jha, this webinar was attended by 500+ academicians and educationists. Satish Jha, who is also the chairman of Edufront, was joined by Dr Usha Ram, Founder Principal of Sadhu Vaswani International School, Geeta Gangwani, Principal, Bal Bharati Public School and Shantanu Jha, co-founder, Edufront.

Shantanu Jha, Founder, Edufront said, "At Edufront, our vision has always been to create a personalised learning platform that can help any student, regardless of circumstances, flourish academically and personally. Our aim is to use technology to make each school a space in which the world itself becomes the student's teacher, students can engage with the world's knowledge in a way impossible heretofore. We are proud to offer both the infrastructure and the software necessary to support schools in making manifest this vision, just as we are excited to collaborate on this coding challenge with TechGig and help expose more students to computing, the queen of the sciences."

Another webinar in this series is slated for Feb 10, which will be presided by Dr Shyama Chona, Founder-President of Tamana Association and Former Principal of Delhi Public School, RK Puram - Delhi and Jyoti Arora, Principal at Mount Abu Public School, Delhi.

Elaborating on the EdufrontCodeFest hosted at TechGig, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig said, "It is a privilege for us to partner with Edufront for a unique program which aims to promote tech-led learning in India. I'm very excited to see school students participating in the tech quiz and coding contest. I'm keenly watching their enthusiastic participation in this coding contest because it proves that India has scores of budding coders who will make India the next coding hub of the world."

Since Dec 2020, Edufront has been asking questions as 'are your students ace coders' and 'is there a Bill Gates among your school students' on social media to address school principals and trigger school students to participate. Registration at EdufrontCodeFest is free at (https://www.techgig.com/edufront)

The last date for submission is Feb 15, 2021.

