Eka Foundation distributes school-kits to girl child along with Team DPIFF & Sanjay Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/Target Media): Eka Foundation is a philanthropic non-governmental organisation (NGO) founded by Puja Rawat and Mukesh Katotra. It works on a variety of boots on the ground projects on different societal causes for societal upliftment.

An estimated 8.1 million children are out of school, in India. Illness and lack of interest result in children being absent from school, which minimises their educational gain. Once children begin formal schooling, they still face challenges such as low learning ability, lack of daily academic supplies, etc. This year while the world is fighting against COVID-19, due to extended lockdowns and time away from school, children especially girls from low-income communities are experiencing a loss of learning and shortage of any supply of academic materials.

The activity created awareness on the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), a small deposit scheme for the girl child launched as a part of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. Further extended the distribution of school kits to the economically poor, semi orphan, deserving children and encouraged them not to dropout from the school by distributing free notebooks, pencils, pen and other materials to the 15 surrounding areas of Mumbai.

Addressing the occasion, Sanjay Kapoor said that today's girls are tomorrow's leaders and hence Eka aims at reaching those girls who are denied of their basic right to education due to incapacity to afford for education. Every child can be nurtured to be a better individual if the right opportunities are provided at the right time. He urged the members of DPIFF and Eka Foundation to take care of these blooming buds as they are the future of the nation.

Puja Rawat, founder and chairperson, Eka Foundation said, "Eka's vision is to create a community that builds human capacities by strengthening the human bond and creating equal opportunities. Eka works towards providing sustainable modes of education to the marginalised sections of our society. Eka actively participates in the overall learning and development growth of the children."

Mukesh Katotra, Co-Founder, Eka Foundation, said,"We appreciate the efforts put in by DPIFF and India Post in partnering with Eka Foundation to take this vision forward."

EKA in its first 6 months of inception has created and managed to run a school in the Mayur Vihar, Delhi with 270 kids from marginalised sections of society under their Project Sharda banner. EKA also is running a skill development center to train rescued young adults and young adults from marginalised sections to train them for employable skills and to get them placed in the industry to earn a dignified livelihood and support families.

Project EKA's vision is to create a community that builds human capacities. We believe that the day every individual gets access to basic infrastructure and facilities, can make a livelihood, and no one is left out in this journey, then and only then we will succeed in building a self-sustainable society.

The youth team of "Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival" commemorates Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as rational civilians deeply committed to socio-economic sustainable development of the society. Each year, connoting a gesture to give back to the society and the environment whereby the aim is to contribute towards social causes, to bring change in the society and spread awareness towards environmental consciousness. The CSR Initiative of DPIFF is conducted under the 'We For World Foundation - The world is ONE family'. (www.dpiff.in)

