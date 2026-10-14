NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Ekya Vana Early Years, the nature-based preschool and daycare programme from Ekya Schools, will welcome its first cohort at its Haralur campus on October 21, 2026. Admissions are open for children aged 18 months to 6 years. Spread across 10,000 sq. ft., the campus features a mini-forest, a butterfly garden and indoor and outdoor spaces designed to bring nature into children's learning experiences. Haralur is the programme's third Bengaluru campus, following its centres in RMV Sanjay Nagar and Manyata Tech Park. The campus extends Ekya Vana Early Years' nature-based approach to early childhood education in south-east Bengaluru.

The campus landscape includes mango, guava, chikoo, banana, coconut and pomegranate trees, alongside a butterfly garden where children can observe and engage with the natural environment.. Spaces such as the mud kitchen, nature workshop, eco lab and indoor atelier support hands-on exploration, creative expression and learning through experience. As part of its planned eco-initiatives, the campus will also introduce a biopond. Once developed, it will give children opportunities to observe fish and explore how aquatic life interacts with plants and other elements of an ecosystem, helping them understand how different living things depend on one another. At the heart of the programme is Earth Sense, an approach rooted in the belief that children are part of the natural world. Through its People & Planet and Earth Care pathways, Ekya Vana Early Years encourages children to explore their relationship with nature. The programme aims to make sustainability tangible through observation, inquiry and hands-on experiences, helping children understand how living systems are connected and why care for the environment matters.

"At Ekya Vana Early Years, we want children to grow up seeing nature not as something outside their lives, but as part of the world they belong to. In the early years, even simple experiences of observing a butterfly, exploring soil or noticing how plants grow can shape the way children relate to their surroundings. That connection is where we believe a lasting sense of care for the natural world begins," said Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder, Ekya Schools. Parents are invited to participate in sessions around food, nutrition and nature, creating opportunities to engage with the ideas that shape the programme.

The Haralur campus was unveiled at an event on September 19, attended by parents, prospective families and early childhood educators. The launch was also attended by Dr. K.C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Chairman of the CMR Group of Institutions and CMR University, and former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and Dr. Sabitha Ramamurthy, President of CMR Jnanadhara Trust and Chancellor of CMR University. Admissions are open for children aged 18 months to 6 years. The campus is located at 10th, 13/57, Shubh Enclave, main, Haralur Main Rd, off Sarjapur Main Road, Haralur, Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka. About Ekya Vana Early Years Ekya Vana Early Years is the nature-based preschool and daycare programme from Ekya Schools, part of the CMR Group of Institutions. Founded in 2025, it offers early learning for children aged 18 months to 6 years across three Bengaluru campuses: RMV Sanjay Nagar, Manyata Tech Park and Haralur.

Its Earth Sense approach encourages children to develop a connection with the natural world through curiosity, exploration and hands-on learning. Through its People & Planet and Earth Care pathways, the programme introduces children to ideas of interdependence, care and environmental responsibility from their earliest years. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)