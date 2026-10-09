PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Embark, a premier, fully integrated service provider dedicated to accelerating the establishment and expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, and Tavant, a leading platform-powered AI transformation specialist, today announced a strategic partnership to help global enterprises design, build, operate and transform GCCs in India. The partnership combines Embark's end-to-end GCC expertise-from strategy, entity setup, location and workspace planning to talent, enabling functions and operations-with Tavant's strengths in data, GenAI, agentic AI, software engineering and enterprise platforms. Together, the companies offer an integrated approach to GCC creation and transformation, aligning business, operational and technology priorities under a single engagement model.

For organisations setting up a new GCC in India, the partnership helps reduce the fragmentation typically associated with establishing a centre. It brings GCC strategy, location, entity setup, workspace, talent and enabling functions together with AI and data readiness, technology pods and AI-enabled engineering, so technology teams can start building capability in parallel with the foundational setup rather than waiting for every element to be in place. The partnership offers flexible engagement models, from Assisted Build, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Employer of Record (EOR). This lets enterprises choose the right level of ownership and support at each stage of their India expansion.

For existing GCCs, the collaboration will support transformation through diagnostic assessments, Data & AI Centres of Excellence and embedded technology pods. The focus will be on helping organisations move from project-based delivery to end-to-end product ownership, scale AI initiatives from pilot to production, and build deeper long-term data and AI capabilities. "Our teams can start building AI and data capability from day one, while Embark runs the operating foundation in parallel. We've built and run engineering teams in India for over 25 years, so we know what it takes to turn a centre into a place where products get built, not just supported. For our clients, that means a GCC that is taking AI from pilot to production from the start, not a year down the line," said Sarvesh Mahesh, CEO, Tavant.

"AI is becoming a foundational capability for the next generation of GCCs, and we believe it needs to be considered from the very beginning of the GCC journey. Our partnership with Tavant brings together Embark's expertise in building and operating GCCs with Tavant's strengths in AI, data and digital engineering, enabling enterprises to build more AI-first centres in India. Together, we can help organisations create GCCs that deliver business value from day one, and are ready to scale as AI reshapes how work gets done," said Aravind Maiya, Co-Founder & CEO, Embark. By combining GCC infrastructure and operational readiness with technology and AI execution, Embark and Tavant aim to provide a more connected approach to building capability centres that can evolve with changing business priorities.

About Embark: Established in 2025, Embark is a premier, fully integrated service provider dedicated to accelerating the establishment and expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. Embark simplifies the expansion of global companies in India by serving as a single-source execution partner, providing global organisations everything they need to build their Global Capability Centres, with AI at the core of their design and solution process from the ground up. By integrating practitioner-led expertise with the institutional-grade workplace and infrastructure backing of the Embassy Group - a pioneer in Indian real estate with over three decades of experience - Embark's comprehensive service suite from Blueprint to Breakthrough encompasses strategy, operations, talent and workplace solutions, under a single accountable model. Through this synergistic approach, Embark empowers global companies to thrive and scale in India's vibrant ecosystem while maintaining focus on their core innovation mission.

For more details visit https://embarkgrp.com/ About Tavant: Tavant is a leading Platform-powered AI transformation specialist focused on helping enterprises unlock the power of AI and accelerate enterprise agentic AI automation. Combining deep business expertise, relentless client focus, extraordinary AI, Data and Digital Engineering DNA, and a proprietary Agentic Engineering Platform, Tavant delivers intelligent automation and AI-driven business transformation to global Fortune 500 enterprises. Headquartered and founded in Silicon Valley, Tavant operates globally with offices and development centers in the US, Europe, India, and Japan. For more information, visit tavant.com or follow Tavant on LinkedIn. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)