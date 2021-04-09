Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd launches Uncondition Yourself - an initiative dedicated to women's health and wellness

You would like to read
- Suchita Oswal Jain bestowed with the Outstanding Women Leader Award at 8th World Women Leadership Congress & Awards
- Women Beat Market, Get Wealthier: A first-of-its-kind insight into how Indian women are investing
- International Women's Day: Ketto.org Celebrates the Spirit of Women Medical Social Worker with #SheWontStop Campaign
- Kinara Capital secures INR 52 crore from IIX's women's livelihood bond series for HerVikas discounted loan program for women entrepreneurs
- On International Women's Day, Dr Batra's shines a spotlight on women's health
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among the top 15 largest pharmaceutical companies in India, announced the launch of 'Uncondition Yourself' - an initiative dedicated towards women's well-being.
The campaign launched on the occasion of 'World Health Day' will seek to identify and address the prevalent notions and misconceptions about women's health and well-being from the cultural and social context in India. In the first phase, the campaign aims to put forth the challenges and connect with relevant influencers to initiate a step towards building a supportive ecosystem for women in the workforce. The campaign will involve on-ground engagement and online activities at a national level.
Speaking on the occasion, Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, "Despite the economic advances we have made, even today, issues related to women's health are associated with irrational taboos. These lead to stigmatization and more worryingly holding back among women about their health issues. Through the 'Uncondition Yourself' initiative, we hope to bring to light important health issues India's significant women workforce face, and to educate them to make informed choices in their day-to-day actions."
The campaign is an outcome of an online talk show '(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDZh2x49wXQaF8KnRIsohGw) Uncondition yourself with Namita' featuring candid heart to heart conversations on women's health issues, giving accurate information and dispelling various myths. This programme received a tremendous response which encouraged the company to launch its 'Uncondition Yourself' initiative to engage with a wider audience.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor