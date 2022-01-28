Engineering Analytics platform, Hatica emerges from stealth with US$900,000 pre-seed funding

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India]/ San Francisco (California) [US], January 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Engineering Analytics platform, (https://www.hatica.io) Hatica has emerged from stealth with a $900,000 pre-seed funding, led by Kae Capital and followed by Titan Capital, iSeed Ventures, and angel investor GBS Bindra (CEO of Charmboard).
Hatica was founded by former Uber engineers Naomi Chopra and Haritabh Singh, who incubated the idea as part of the Accel Founderstack Program.
Hatica, a SaaS startup based out of San Francisco and Gurgaon, provides a Software Engineering Analytics platform to help boost developer productivity. Hatica equips engineering leaders, managers and software developers with software development dashboards, alongside team productivity and workflow insights, to help them drive team effectiveness, alignment and well-being. Hatica is trusted by customers across US, India and Brazil.
As lockdowns reduced workplace visibility for remote and distributed teams working across a growing stack of developer tools, Hatica's co-founders realized the need for an engineering intelligence platform that could improve visibility and deliver insights to boost developer productivity.
Speaking about Hatica's journey, Naomi Chopra, Founder and CEO of Hatica said, "We began developing Hatica by coordinating remotely to build a platform which helps teams drive engineering excellence with data-driven insights. As we grasped the reality of remote work, we were able to make our platform more robust, driving productivity and well-being of both in-person and remote working paradigms. Currently in beta stage, we are on track to go to market with our platform in Q1 2022."
Gaurav Chaturvedi, Partner at Kae Capital remarked, "Hatica is a powerful platform built by a stellar team that has the potential to disrupt the developer tools market by significantly improving engineering efficiency and optimizing dev workflows. Hatica is operating in a large market addressing a significant pain point for engineering teams and we are looking forward to seeing it grow."
