EnKing International, the first Indian company to become a CDP Accredited Global Gold Climate Change Consultancy Solution provider

CDP runs the global environmental disclosure system, each year it supports thousands of companies, cities, states, and regions to measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, deforestation and water security. CDP provides a platform for the above-mentioned entities to disclose their project details and associated climate risks.
CDP takes the information supplied in its annual reporting process and scores companies and cities based on their journey through disclosure and propels them towards environmental leadership.
CDP does so at the request of investors, purchasers, and city stakeholders & partners with accredited solutions providers who offer support to disclosing companies.
EnKing International, a CDP Global Gold Accredited Climate Change Consultancy Solution provider, offers the following services -
* Carbon Offsets, Education & Training Services, Energy Efficiency, Environmental Target Setting, Greenhouse Gas Emission Inventory, Low Carbon Technology, Nature-Based Solution, Portfolio Carbon Footprinting, Renewable Energy Procurement, Scope 3 Services, Third Party Verification/Assurance, Sustainability Strategy.
As Barack Obama (Former President of USA) once quoted - "No challenge poses a greater threat to future generations than Climate Change".
Keeping this notion in mind along with a dedication to rehabilitating the environment, EnKing International (EKI) has partnered with CDP as one of their gold accredited climate change consultancy partners.
"In 2019, more than 8400 companies, 800 plus cities, and 120 plus states & regions have reported environmental data worldwide through CDP. With this partnership EnKing International is hoping to help drive increased awareness of the importance of environmental disclosure among Indian entities and support them to report various environmental issues on a worldwide platform with ease," said Manish Dabkara, MD & CEO at EKI.
"I am pleased to announce our new partnership with EnKing International, who has joined CDP as a global gold accredited climate change, consultancy provider. As experienced providers of carbon measurement and management solutions and broader sustainability solutions, we are confident they will offer valuable support to our network of responding companies," said Paul Robins, the CDP's Head of Partnerships.
