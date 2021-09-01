EPL partners with Colgate-Palmolive to create first-ever recyclable toothpaste tubes

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): EPL Limited (formerly known as Essel Propack Limited), the world's largest specialty packaging company, today announced that they have partnered with Colgate-Palmolive India, one of the largest oral care brands to produce Recyclable Platina Toothpaste Tubes in India.
This first set of recyclable tubes is the starting point for converting to 100 per cent recyclable tubes for Colgate-Palmolive.
EPL, market leader in the tube packaging sector, is committed to bringing world-class tube packaging innovation to address growing requirements of customers on sustainability. EPL has innovated the first-of-its-kind Recyclable Platina Tubes for Colgate-Palmolive, keeping in mind superior functionality and no-compromise on key product attributes and efficacies.
EPL is grateful to partner with Colgate-Palmolive which is the first oral care brand in India to launch such an initiative nationally. This innovation was enabled via EPL's Association of Plastic Recyclers, USA (APR) approved 100 per cent recyclable and fully recyclable Platina Tubes to pack Colgate Active Salt and Colgate Vedshakti, with other brands in the portfolio to follow.
Speaking on this occasion, Deepak Ganjoo, President AMESA, EPL Limited, said, "We are proud partners to Colgate-Palmolive India for many decades and the relationship has enabled us to create path-breaking firsts which are visible via such first-ever conversions to recyclable tubes. Going ahead, we believe, sustainability is the cornerstone of packaging innovation and EPL is leading the pack globally on sustainable packaging. In line with brand requirements and our vision towards a net zero impact on our environment, we are committed to partnering with all the brands to offer innovative Sustainable tube packaging solutions."
EPL's Platina, an eco-friendly laminated tube, is designed to deliver source reduction and recyclability without the loss of any barrier properties. This allows for sustained product stability and durable shelf life of the packed content. Platina tube is especially suited for oral and beauty and cosmetics products.
Platina tubes and caps are certified as 100 per cent recyclable by The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and RecyClass European certification for 'Code 2' (recycling), making it the first speciality packaging tubes and caps to be recognised as 100 percent recyclable, globally.
With a market leading Oral Care volume share of 36 per cent globally, EPL has units operating across the USA, Mexico, Colombia, Poland, Germany, Egypt, Russia, China, Philippines and India. These facilities cater to 5 core categories of Oral Care, Beauty & Cosmetics, Pharma & Health, Food & Nutrition and Home Care; offering customized solutions through constant innovations in materials, technology, design and processes.
