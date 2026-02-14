The inaugural edition of the scholarship was rolled out across three premier institutions viz Jadavpur University, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, and National Institute of Technology Durgapur. This marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to nurture young engineering talent in eastern India for the manufacturing industry, the future backbone of developed India. This initiative is set to expand to additional colleges across East and Northeast India next year.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 14: Exide Industries Limited has launched the Exide Diksha Scholarship, a merit-based scholarship program curated as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The scholarship was open exclusively to the top 15 students from the Mechanical, Electrical, and Chemical Engineering departments of the participating institutions. These streams were thoughtfully chosen as students from these disciplines will play a vital role in shaping the future of the battery and energy storage industry.

Following a structured selection process that included project evaluation and personal interviews, 24 students were chosen as the first cohort of Diksha Scholars.

More than a scholarship, Exide Diksha reflects a shared commitment between industry and academia to nurture capability and ambition. By engaging directly with students through structured assessments and interactions, the program aims to bridge classroom learning with real-world industry exposure.