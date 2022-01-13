FarEye joins Microsoft Cloud for Retail Ecosystem to advance end-to-end commerce experience

You would like to read
Chicago [US], January 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Today, FarEye, a global SaaS platform transforming last mile, announced its selection by Microsoft as an Amplification Partner in Microsoft Cloud for Retail.
The collaboration empowers and transforms how retailers orchestrate, track, and optimize the movement of goods, enabling enterprises to lower logistics costs while meeting the needs of end consumers.
If retailers wish to remain competitive in an ever-evolving landscape, a strong logistics framework with keen attention to last-mile delivery solutions will be the key differentiating factor to help boost customer satisfaction.
"Microsoft is bringing together leaders across all sectors of the retail space to help retailers enhance their delivery solutions to ultimately result in a positive customer experience," said Amit Bagga, Chief Revenue Officer at FarEye."The collaboration signals strong industry recognition, and we're looking forward to the power FarEye's intelligent delivery management platform can provide to Microsoft's retail ecosystem."
With the combined capabilities of Microsoft Cloud for Retail and FarEye, retailers can attain:
Real-time dynamic routing
Improved operational control
Branded and consistent customer experience
"We believe FarEye's delivery visibility tools and scalable, low-code, no-code platform will be a critical component in helping streamline the fulfillment process and digitize retailers' customer service offerings," said Shelley Bransten, Corporate Vice President, WW Retail & Consumer Goods Industries, Microsoft. "Adding FarEye to our lineup of integral retail partners enhances our capability to transform modern-day deliveries and customer experience."
FarEye's intelligent delivery management platform handles 100 million transactions per month among 45,000 drivers and 30,000 carriers traveling over 1 million miles per day. The company works with its enterprise customers across industries such as retail, manufacturing and more to provide a higher level of control over their logistics and offer a superior delivery experience to their end customers.
