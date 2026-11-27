VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Fastrack Watches teams up with Marvel - The Unrivaled Run Bengaluru as the Timing Partner, bringing together its association with youth culture and the excitement of India's first ever Marvel-themed run. Organized by YouTooCanRun, the run invites fans to step into the world of their favourite Super Heroes through a celebration of fitness, fandom and community. Adding to the excitement, Fastrack will also offer a preview of its upcoming Avengers-themed watch collection at the event, giving fans a first look and chance to pre-order the watches ahead of their official launch. Moreover, Fastrack will power the event's timing display from flag-off to finish.

Kicking off on 29 November 2026 at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, the run is designed for fans of all fitness levels with 3KM, 5KM and 10KM race categories. With anticipation building for the release of 'Avengers: Doomsday', the event offers fans and fitness enthusiasts an opportunity to celebrate all things Marvel. Commenting on the association, Danny Jacob, Head of Marketing - Fastrack, said, "We're seeing the new generation embrace several passions. They'll line up for a race in the morning and a fandom event in the evening, sometimes both on the same day. Marvel - The Unrivaled Run reflects that shift, and that's what makes it such a natural fit for Fastrack. We're excited to be part of its India debut as the Timing Partner."

The celebration begins at the Race Village on November 27 and 28 with a Marvel-themed fan experience featuring interactive zones, fun activities and merchandise. Participants will also receive specially curated race kits, while winners will take home exciting prizes. About Fastrack: Fastrack is a youth-first fashion and accessories brand for people who don't believe in staying in one lane. From watches and sunglasses to bags and fragrances, Fastrack creates bold, fashion-forward products for a generation that's constantly evolving its style, interests and identities. Rooted in its philosophy of "Never Same, Never Sane," Fastrack celebrates the freedom to explore different versions of yourself, one obsession at a time.

For Further Queries, contact: Annwesha Chowdhury | +91 9674953690 | annwesha.chowdhury@adfactorspr.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)