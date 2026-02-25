NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 25: World Nutella® Day is celebrated by millions of fans worldwide who share their "Nutella Moments' on 5th February each year. This year's celebration was especially significant with the launch of a coffee table edition of Nutella by the prestigious publishing house Assouline and is the first-ever book dedicated to a food brand by Assouline.

In India, the milestone was recently celebrated with the unveiling of the Assouline Nutella Coffee Table Book by His Excellency Mr. Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, His Excellency Mr. Christian Biever, Ambassador of Luxembourg to India and Mr. Hamid Touil, Managing Director, Ferrero India. The celebration took place at Italian Embassy, marking 60+ Years of Nutella and World Nutella Day.