VMPL New Delhi [India], November 2: The company has agreed to acquire 100% equity stakes in Softenger (India) Private Limited and Soft Data Middle Eastern IT Solutions LLC, marking a proposed expansion of its business operations. Fidel Softech Limited (NSE: FIDEL) has announced a significant corporate development, entering into agreements to acquire the entire shareholding of two companies, Softenger (India) Private Limited and Soft Data Middle Eastern IT Solutions LLC. As per the company's regulatory disclosure, Fidel Softech has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares of both entities through Share Purchase Agreements (SPAs). The proposed transactions will be completed subject to the fulfilment of the closing conditions outlined in the agreements.

Acquisition to Strengthen Business Presence The proposed acquisitions could provide Fidel Softech with an opportunity to expand its operational footprint and strengthen its position in the technology services industry. The addition of Softenger (India) Private Limited and Soft Data Middle Eastern IT Solutions LLC could support the company's efforts to expand its business network across India and international markets. The move also highlights the company's focus on inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions. Key Details of the Deal - Acquiring Company: Fidel Softech Limited - Stock Exchange: NSE - Symbol: FIDEL - Target Company 1: Softenger (India) Private Limited - Target Company 2: Soft Data Middle Eastern IT Solutions LLC

- Stake to be Acquired: 100% in each company - Transaction Structure: Share Purchase Agreements - Current Status: Subject to closing conditions What Does This Mean for Shareholders? The acquisition announcement places Fidel Softech in focus among investors tracking India's IT services and technology sector. The potential benefits will depend on the financial strength of the acquired businesses, their contribution to consolidated revenue and profitability, and the company's ability to integrate both operations successfully. Investors will also look for additional disclosures regarding the acquisition cost, funding arrangements and expected financial impact. What Happens Next? The completion of both transactions will depend on the fulfilment of the conditions specified in the respective Share Purchase Agreements. Investors can track further developments through Fidel Softech's official regulatory announcements on the NSE website.

Bottom Line: Fidel Softech's proposed acquisition of two IT companies marks an important business expansion development. The actual impact on the company's growth and financial performance will become clearer following completion of the transactions and subsequent financial disclosures. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a stock recommendation. Investors should conduct independent research before making investment decisions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)