FinMapp goes Live. Personal Finance App to achieve financial freedom

Delhi-NCR [India], September 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Imagine if one can see his/her financial future to present and also has the power to change the outcome before it's too late with all the recommendations and guidance in the form of tools & services along with all financial assets under one App.

Today, India's leading financial services company, FinMapp is launching its app to consumers. It will have tools & services including Financial Planning, Financial health gap checks, Financial health scores, Risk & Age based profiling, and recommendation along with guidance on Asset allocation & Assessment.

This complements our beta launch earlier this year, amassing over 11,000 active users, which is already available on iOS and Android and has all the financial products one needs like Wealth (MF, FD, NPS & Digital Gold), Insurance (Term, Health & Motor), Capital Market (Indian & US stocks), Lending (PL, BL, HL, LAP and Auto).

FinMapp's user's now will be able to do their financial health gap check, and financial planning and can get a detailed report on their financial health score along with shortcomings & recommendations to improve the same.

With its launch, FinMapp will become the only personal finance App one will need to achieve financial freedom & security for the family.

The added features will help in decoding the complex financial world and needs of a consumer like creating and managing wealth goals along with making essential financial tools available to people like applying for loans or buying insurance or investing in US and Indian Stocks/Stacks at the click of their fingers.

"Globalization and capitalism have made a jungle of financial products and services of our world, and even though the information might be readily and widely available on the web, as well as in financial, social, and educational institutions, consumers do not have enough urgency, skills or knowledge to ask or understand and to use the wide range of financial products and services offered to them to their advantage," Kumar Binit, CEO of FinMapp, said.

In India, 80 per cent of the working population don't plan for their financial future and well-being, 89 per cent of health care expenditure is done out of pocket while 85 per cent of Indians don't invest money on financial assets. FinMapp's services aim to ease these friction points by leveraging technology to bring personal finance management to the fingertips of consumers.

"FinMapp can help consumers prioritize long-term financial goals without compromising on their short-term financial needs," Binit, said. "A common man today at an early age have issues in terms of accessibility & affordability of a financial advisor and our digital offerings, that leverage data-driven algorithm and provides financial recommendations when required, helps in easy understanding and usage of financial tools and services available to consumers in the market."

FinMapp offers more than 150 financial products and has partnered with over 40 banking & financial institutions to offer products to its users along with all the tools & services which currently will be absolutely free.

"India has a diverse population that uses multiple languages. We aim to remove the language barrier for our consumers so they can use our platform and build trust with us," Binit said. The fintech plans on launching its app in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada by the end of 2022.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)