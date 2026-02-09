NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9: The fischer group of companies is opening a new chapter in its history. With the opening of a national subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, the fastening pioneer from the northern Black Forest is now positioned at the heart of one of the world's most dynamic markets. It is the 51st operating company worldwide - and at the same time a signal: fischer is where the future is being built. Saudi Arabia has long been a region of growing importance and is currently undergoing profound change. With its "Saudi Vision 2030", the kingdom is reinventing itself - moving towards innovation, sustainability and gigantic construction projects. New cities, futuristic architecture, major international events: the country is building its future - and fischer is part of it. "Saudi Arabia is an important market for us, which is why we now have our own national subsidiary," says Owner Prof. Klaus Fischer.

The new company is based in the capital, Riyadh. There are further locations in the cities of Jeddah, Dammam and Tabuk. Dammam is also home to a fischer production site. Alexander Bassler, CEO of the fischer Group, sees this as an important step, "The Middle East is of great importance to our company. Together with our locations in Dubai and Qatar, the new company strengthens our position in the region." Large-scale projects in the region are already common practice for fischer, as a glance at the country's major construction sites shows: - At Jeddah Tower, which will be the tallest building in the world, fischer products are ensuring that the structure can safely rise over a kilometre into the sky.

- In the gigantic Red Sea Project, fischer solutions are being used in the spectacular Shurayrah Island Bridge and in luxury resorts - built in the middle of the desert and in the mountains. - The Solitaire Mall is a new architectural highlight in Riyadh, combining shopping, leisure, dining and business. The building envelope was securely and firmly anchored with fischer facade systems over an area of 16,000 m². - And fischer fire protection solutions are being used at the new Riyadh International Airport, one of the most important air hubs in the region. With over 32 million inhabitants, Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the region - and with an area of 2.1 million square kilometres, it is almost six times the size of the United Kingdom. With many interesting projects in the pipeline, the country is on the verge of a historic construction boom. fischer is now well prepared for this - with global expertise, a local presence and now also its own location in Saudi Arabia.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)