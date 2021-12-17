Fittr's CEO and Founder Jitendra Chouksey urges the community to get fit with his 10yearchallenge

You would like to read
- Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr launches his first book: Lose Fat, Get Fittr
- Fittr announces winners of the 13th edition of its flagship event - Transformation Challenge
- Influencer marketing app Freeskout achieves INR 1 Crore MRR Milestone
- 'Keralites are genetically more susceptible to diabetes' - Research Report on Kerala Scenario was submitted to Kerala Govt and authorities on World Diabetes Day
- Pure by Priyanka launches new baby products curated with natural ingredients
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reigniting the zeal of fitness in people, Fittr's CEO and Founder has started #10yearchallenge for fitness.
Fittr's community and fitness enthusiasts have also jumped on the wagon with JC and continue to share their mind-blowing ten-year transformations.
Fittr, a community first platform, has been witnessing some jaw dropping inspiring photos of users. It is incredible to witness a whole community coming together to celebrate their achievements of incorporating a better lifestyle.
This challenge is aimed at motivating people and instilling the importance of being healthy in them.
Many users like Fittr coach Jignyasha shared her astonishing fitness journey, shedding light on her battle against unhealthy lifestyle. Joining her on the initiative were many Fittr coaches sharing their inspiring transformation journeys such as Fitness and Nutrition coach Ashish Sharma, Fittr Coach Priyanka Sehrawat, Reshma Raju, and Sohamjita Roy. Celebrity Fitness coach Happy Singh and Certified Yoga teacher, Arijita Chowdhary also shared their fitness journey.
In this ever-evolving world, it is important to take up the challenges and be a better version of yourself. In the journey of being fit one is always in competition with themselves and as the popular phrase goes 'when you are in competition with yourself, you should always win'. With the goal of making 50 million people fit, such challenges by JC and Fittr are something to look forward to.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor