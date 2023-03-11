Florianopolis International Airport Concessionaire appoints SoftTech Digital Pte. Ltd to develop a Digital Twin to enable energy optimization

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI/PNN): SoftTech Digital Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of SoftTech Engineers Limited, and Florianopolis International Airport Concessionaire have signed a software supply agreement recently. According to the agreement, SoftTech will conduct the development of a Digital Twin for energy use optimization in collaboration with IESVE Singapore Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of IES Ltd., UK.

SoftTech is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology products & solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure sector, helping digitally transform the AEC industry, while Florianopolis International Airport Concessionaire, branded Floripa Airport, is the airport serving Florianopolis, Brazil.

SoftTech will leverage its cutting-edge deep domain expertise and 25+ years of AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) industry knowledge to develop a robust operational Digital Twin of the pilot area of Floripa Airport. This digital twin would help resolve airport building system issues to optimize cost and energy savings. The digital twin will enable balancing the critical factors of energy use management with passenger comfort.

Commenting on the partnership, Vijay Gupta, CEO and Founder at SoftTech said, "The use of advanced technologies such as Digital Twins powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) & ML (Machine Learning) continues to revolutionize how today's airports operate. The ability to effectively identify and correct building system issues to achieve optimal building performance will depend on the airport's level of digitalization. The development of this Digital Twin for Floripa Airport will help identify and quantify the potential for energy savings and reduce carbon footprints."

SoftTech offers innovative products and services to help drive digital solutions in the infrastructure and construction industry. Founded in 1996, SoftTech, a publicly listed entity in NSE and BSE, is equipped with 25+ years of industry expertise. SoftTech has empowered digital transformation in the construction and infrastructure industry through innovative software products. Leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with robust frameworks. SoftTech's solutions are designed to drive higher productivity, increased efficiency, substantial cost savings and help clients achieve their sustainability goals. SoftTech is powered by over 500 professionals including technologists, AEC specialists, and Subject Matter Experts who drive our innovations and deliver value to customers.

With a presence across India, US, UK, Singapore, and MENA, SoftTech has deeply engaged with clients to help them sustain and enhance their competitive edge by fundamentally transforming the status quo. More than 600 organizations and over 100,000 users are supported by SoftTech. More than 1 million building permits have been approved through SoftTech solutions covering more than 1 billion+ sq ft area. With 'CIVIT' as a platform, SoftTech has combined decades of deep domain understanding and solutioning to offer a suite of products that cater to the complete construction project life-cycle - starting from plan to permit to build and then operate.

Visit: (https://softtech-engr.com)

