PNN New Delhi [India], October 6: After five years of helping young Indians find meaningful connections, flutrr, the Indian relationship platform, is stepping into this space with 'The Love Marriage App', built for people who want to choose their partner themselves, build a meaningful relationship and eventually decide together whether they want to build a life together. The change comes from a gap flutrr has observed in the way relationships are being formed in India. On one side is an open-ended approach to finding someone, where the intention behind a connection may not always be clear. On the other is traditional matrimony, where marriage is established as the destination before two people have had the opportunity to discover each other.

"flutrr sees an opportunity to build a distinct category around this changing behaviour. We are building a platform that is neither a conventional matrimonial service nor an open-ended relationship marketplace, but a technology-led, self-directed platform for people who want to find their own partner while keeping long-term commitment in mind. Love and marriage do not have to be two separate journeys," said Anirban Banerjee, Interim CEO & Co-founder, flutrr. With its new proposition, flutrr is creating a more focused, self-directed way to discover a potential life partner, while keeping long-term commitment at the heart of the experience. "Over the last five years, the biggest thing we have learned is that people aren't necessarily confused about wanting love. They are often looking for clarity on where the other person wants it to go. There is a large space for people who want to find their own partner, fall in love naturally and eventually build a life together. That is the space we want flutrr to build for," said Kaushik Banerjee, Co-founder & Managing Director, flutrr.

This shift is also reflected in the product. flutrr is moving towards fewer, more thoughtfully curated people to discover, more intentional conversations, greater emphasis on compatibility and stronger trust and safety mechanisms. Compatibility forms another important part of the experience. flutrr uses compatibility-led recommendations, including birth details and Vedic astrology, as part of its discovery process. The platform is also built around trust and safety, with Aadhaar verification as part of onboarding, while its Moments feature allows people to discover others beyond their daily recommendations. The platform is also taking a different approach to the role of family in the relationship journey. Users can choose when they want to involve their families, rather than having family participation define the process from the outset.

"We don't believe choosing your partner and involving your family have to be opposing ideas. The choice can start with you, and the family can become part of the journey when you are ready. That is an important part of what we mean by a Love Marriage App. The principle is simple: choose for yourself, share when you're ready," added Banerjee. The new identity is captured in the company's new tagline: flutrr - The Love Marriage App. Know Where It's Going. The company believes the opportunity lies not in asking Indians to choose between love and marriage, but in creating a journey where choosing someone, getting to know them and deciding to build a life together can happen on their own terms.

About flutrr Founded in 2021 by father-son duo Kaushik Banerjee and Anirban Banerjee, flutrr is a relationship platform built around the idea that people should have the freedom to choose their own partner. Over the past five years, the platform has evolved with changing expectations around relationships and long-term commitment. Today, flutrr is The Love Marriage App, designed for people who want to meet someone on their own terms, build a meaningful relationship and keep the possibility of a life together in mind. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)