Former royals of the erstwhile princely states in Gujarat extend a unique opportunity to experience kinghood in Royal Lal Bungalow Palace Resort at Devgadh Baria

You would like to read
- Cycle Pure Agarbathi announces Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021 in virtual format
- Mayfair Tea Resort, pioneers the country's first ever luxurious tea resort in Siliguri
- Renowned Folk singer Ranjit Bawa visits Indian Guardian office at Ludhiana
- Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management celebrate 117th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri
- Much-awaited thriller of 2021 'The Last Resort' to be released soon
Devgadh Baria (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): The ex-royals of Ranjit Niwas Palace have taken a wonderful initiative of extending the experience of royalty and the life of kinghood to the public by converting the majestic palace into Lal Bungalow resort palace with a range of suites and room available for one to experience the delight of staying in a palace.
In addition to this, the palace has also been made available for the shooting of films and other things.
It is no secret that India has a storied past that is represented in its culture, traditions, rulers, and other aspects. During the last century, India was ruled by a number of monarchs. Each ruler had a distinct effect on the inhabitants of his kingdom, as well as the ability to structure their domains according to their preferences. As a result, India possesses a plethora of monuments and palaces that bear witness to the grandeur and styles of the people of the past.
The reigning families' lineage elected to leave the monuments intact and well-maintained. The majority of them fall under the category of heritage sites, and some have even been designated as such. Many of these palaces of India have now been converted into hotels so that one and all can see what remains of the opulent and luxurious lifestyle of these royals. Ranji Niwas palace is an enchanting escape and a must-visit for people who are fascinated by the lifestyle of royals or are history enthusiasts.
Located in Devgadh Baria, the Ranjit Niwas Palace is also known as Lal Bungalow. The name was given to the palace after king H.H MaharawalRanjitsinhMansinhji. The architectural style of this palace is breathtaking. Watching the lush green gardens encircling the huge monument is a treat to one's eyes. If possible, you must visit it during the festive season. The festivals are celebrated with great pomp and show. You can see the palace adorned with various elements. This palace has a unique style of architecture, and the overall monument has an aura of elegance and is nothing less than spectacular.
Watch full video:
(https://www.facebook.com/Lalbanglowpalace/videos/1013023739255717)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor