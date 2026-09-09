San Francisco [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9: Dashverse today announced that Frameo, its AI filmmaking and video generation agent, ranked #1 in Arc v1.0 Movie, an independent benchmark published by Physion Labs. In a human evaluation of 8 AI video agents, including Runway Agent 2.0, Luma Creative Agents, Kling Canvas Agent, and Invideo Agent One, Frameo scored 88.7 out of 100 on quality, nearly twenty points clear of the second-placed agent. Frameo ranked #1 on 13 of 16 metrics, including all 8 human-preference metrics, in a 100-prompt, 800-video human evaluation. Dashverse's AI storytelling agent Frameo outperformed 8 leading AI filmmaking agents, scoring 88.7, nearly 20 points ahead of the runner-up and ranking first across Narrative Coherence, Cinematic Language and Production Quality.

"The margin was large enough that it caught us by surprise. We ran a round of validation and brought in a fourth expert reviewer. The conclusion held: the results are valid, and Frameo is meaningfully ahead of every other agent that we evaluated," said Qin Zhang, Founder and CEO of Physion Labs.

Frameo was not built to win filmmaking benchmarks

Dashverse Co-Founder and CTO Soumyadeep Mukherjee built Frameo as the production system behind the company's AI short dramas that consumers pay to watch.

"We never optimized Frameo for movies. We built it for short dramas that audiences pay for, so the #1 result surprised us too," said Soumyadeep Mukherjee, CTO of Dashverse. "The benchmark has opened up a whole new world of possibilities, from ads to films. We're already seeing studios, brands, and creators reach out to explore what they can create with Frameo."