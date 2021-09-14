FreightFox is the only Indian startup chosen in 100+ Accelerator Global program

You would like to read
- Quantum computing can help prevent the onslaught of the next pandemic: Dr Omkar Rai
- Mohit Behl, Nitish Behl transform digital landscape in India
- Project Baala' partners with mountaineer Nitish Singh, accelerates awareness on menstrual hygiene
- AI-Based BoxSoccer training and app launched for Football enthusiasts / players
- Sandeep Agarwal manifests as an eminent line producer and casting director
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 100+ Accelerator program launched in 2018, is an accelerator program for start-ups working on most pressing global sustainability issues.
FreightFox, a manufacturing logistics technology start-up, has qualified for the global 2021 cohort of 100+ Accelerator curated by Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive.
"At FreightFox, we are super excited to partner with Anheuser-Busch InBev and aim to deliver logistics by leveraging technology and data to deliver sustainability with economics. We thank the organisations and the team that diligently screened over 1300 start ups for choosing us as their preferred partner for 2021 Cohort. Recognition as this solidifies our position in the manufacturing logistics space and is an acknowledgement of our capability and testament to our understanding of the domain," said Nitish Rai, CEO, FreightFox.
Founded in Oct 2020 by graduates of Army Institute of Technology, Nitish Rai, Sandeep Mukhopadhyay and Manjari Sharma, FreightFox is the exclusive partner to some of the biggest manufacturing enterprises in India accelerating digitalisation in logistics.
Indian Logistics is largely run on diesel as a fuel. Given the significantly fragmented and competitive freight market, transport partners do not find merit in investing in greener trucks and manufacturing industries find it difficult to 'find' a greener fleet to reduce their Scope 3 emissions.
This is where FreightFox comes into the mix to introduce green miles and build an underlying eco-system to service the network with a greener fleet (a combination of CNG, CBG, EV, etc.).
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor