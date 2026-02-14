VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14: Telecanor Global Limited, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 (Q3 FY26), as approved by the Board of Directors and filed with the stock exchange.

Turnaround Performance: Q3 FY26 vs Q3 FY25

Telecanor Global reported a significant year-on-year turnaround in its financial performance during Q3 FY26.

The Company recorded revenue of ₹6.87 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹3.16 crore for the quarter, compared to nil revenue and a loss of ₹0.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q3 FY25).

This marks a clear transition from a loss-making and low-activity phase to a profitable operating quarter, reflecting stabilisation of business activity and improved financial outcomes during the period under review.