VMPL New Delhi [India], September 3: India's pet care industry is entering a period of structural growth, but some parts of the market are moving considerably faster than others. Cat food is emerging as one of the most dynamic segments, driven by rising cat parenthood, and greater awareness around feline nutrition. The numbers make the opportunity hard to miss. India's cat food retail market grew from US$55.2 million in 2020 to US$213.9 million in 2025. That's a 31.1% CAGR, making it the fastest-growing major pet food category in the country, expected to continue its momentum and reach an estimated US$439.6 million by 2030. (Source: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (2026). Sector trend analysis: Pet food trends in India)

For Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), this is not an emerging category to participate in. It is an opportunity to build a substantial new growth engine, and set the benchmark for the industry. A market moving from niche to mainstream The growth in cat food is being accompanied by a shift in what Indian cat parents expect from the category. Euromonitor notes increasing consumer awareness of feline-specific nutritional needs, including greater attention to palatability and ingredient quality. Wet cat food is also gaining momentum: retail sales grew at a 33.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, reaching US$88.7 million in 2025. (Source: Euromonitor International (2025). Cat food in India)

This signals more than an expanding customer base - it suggests a category becoming more sophisticated. Despite this momentum, India's cat food market is still at an early stage of development, leaving significant room for brands that can build trust, relevance and scale as more Indian households embrace cats and packaged nutrition becomes part of everyday feeding. NutriMeow enters at an important inflection point It is in this market that HUFT introduced NutriMeow, with a proposition aimed at making better everyday nutrition accessible. The NutriMeow range of wet and dry cat food starting at just ₹65 is made with quality animal meat as the source of protein - no meat by-products, fillers like corn or soy, artificial preservatives, synthetic colours or added flavours. The proposition addresses an increasingly relevant consumer tension: cat parents want to make more informed choices about nutrition, but everyday feeding still needs to work within practical price points.

What makes NutriMeow's trajectory particularly notable is what happened after the launch. The brand's initial presence within HUFT's ecosystem generated a surprisingly strong organic consumer interest and response. That early traction gave HUFT a valuable signal: there exists an appetite not only for another cat food brand, but for a proposition that could effectively bridge quality, palatability and everyday affordability. That response has now translated into a larger strategic commitment behind the brand. From product presence to category participation The amplification of NutriMeow comes at a moment when distribution and discoverability are becoming increasingly important to the growth of pet food. Pet shops and superstores accounted for 42.6% of India's pet food retail sales in 2025, while e-commerce pet food sales have grown at a 31.7% annual rate since 2020, highlighting how quickly the path to purchase is evolving beyond traditional retail models. (Source: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (2026). Sector trend analysis: Pet food trends in India)

For a brand looking to build scale, this creates an opportunity to meet cat parents wherever feeding decisions are being made - from specialist pet stores to marketplaces, direct commerce and quick commerce. That is the next chapter for NutriMeow: moving from establishing a differentiated proposition to building widespread awareness, distribution and habitual consumption around it. Building for what comes next The opportunity for NutriMeow goes beyond securing a share of voice in today's cat food market. It holds the potential to help shape where the category goes next. "Cat nutrition in India is at an inflection point, and we believe the next phase of growth will come from making better nutrition more accessible. We saw a clear white space in the market for cat food that brings together quality ingredients, great taste and everyday affordability - without asking cat parents to compromise on one for the other. Our ambition with NutriMeow is to make better everyday nutrition the norm for millions of cats across India", says Nishad Kenkre, Chief Business Officer at Heads Up For Tails.

HUFT's increased investment behind NutriMeow reflects this clear ambition: to take a brand that has already found early consumer resonance and become the new benchmark for how India feeds its cats every day. Explore the NutriMeow Wet and Dry Cat Food range starting at ₹65 at www.huft.com, Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and Blinkit. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)