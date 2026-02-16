PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: In a star studded moment in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar launched Hiya with her debut music album Sharmana, introducing a fresh and dynamic personality to the entertainment industry. Hiya stands as a reflection of today's ambitious and self aware generation. Thoughtful, articulate and creatively inclined, she views acting and modelling as platforms of expression rather than mere glamour. Her approach balances passion with preparation - a quality that sets her apart in a competitive landscape. Graceful yet contemporary, Hiya's beauty lies in its balance. With radiant confidence, expressive eyes and natural elegance, she commands attention without effort. Her presence carries both warmth and strength - an appealing combination for the screen.

Her academic journey mirrors her multifaceted outlook. After beginning in the sciences, she pursued Fashion Styling and Marketing in London, completed a Nutrition Certification from Clean Health Fitness Institute in Australia, and is currently studying Business Strategy at Harvard Business School. She believes success requires both artistic instinct and strategic thinking. Sharmana, her debut project, pairs her opposite Rohan Mehra and is the creative vision of Ramji Gulati. Presented by Desi Tadka Music and shot at K Sera Sera's Virtual Production Studio using AI-driven technology, the music video has been described as path-breaking in its scale and innovation. With this launch, Hiya takes her first confident step forward. Supported by credibility, technology, and industry goodwill - signalling the beginning of what promises to be an evolving and exciting career.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)