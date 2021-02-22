Future careers 2021: Data science and how it changes everything

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/Mediawire): Just ten years ago, jobs like Social Media Manager or influencer did not exist. Today, they are not only sought after but also here to stay. The rate of change and innovation in both technology and life now are indelibly intertwined. Planning for a career that will be relevant in the future looks almost impossible - but experts in education have already pinpointed multiple trends that will be even more relevant tomorrow.

Data science: prospects as huge as the data we generate

Data is essential to our lives even now. Even using an app to plan your commute and be on time is wholly dependent on data. During Covid-19, data helped vaccine testing progress quickly, allowing scientists and doctors to create a preventative to help the world get back to normal.

The IT revolution, social media, and the digitisation of our world have led to the creation of reams and reams of information, known as Big Data. Data science is set to be integral to our lives even in the future in the following ways:

* identifying and predicting disease trends

* allowing pharma companies to offer personalised healthcare

* reducing tax fraud

* predicting economic trends

* estimating travel and shipping routes globally

Data scientists, the term for those who scientifically professionally collect, separate, handle, analyse, and understand data, are already on top of hiring lists of companies worldwide.

* At the World Economic Forum 2019, it was estimated that data scientists and analysts will become the number one emerging role in the world - by 2022, or next year.

* At the end of August 2020, in India alone, there were over 93,500 data science jobs that were vacant.

* The Indian analytics market stands at USD 3.03 billion in size and is expected to double by 2025.

So, how do you become a Data Scientist?

There are many courses that use the word data, but when in doubt, look to the best. One of the best blended-online executive learning course in data sciences is conducted by one of the premier business management schools in India, Indian Institutes of Management Lucknow (IIM-L), long renowned for their quality of education and class of business graduates. Presently, IIM Lucknow (IIM-L), in partnership with Eruditus, offers a nine-month blended-online (https://iiml.eruditus.com/executiveprogrammeindatascience/utm_source=organic & amp;utm_medium=articles & amp;utm_campaign=toi_edu_web_articles & amp;utm_content=how_datascience_is_vital) (EPDS).

"Contemporary business landscape is navigating through digital transformation, albeit quite disruptively. Across business verticals and sectors, data science has established itself as a pre-requisite for deriving insightful business strategies as well as for effective data-driven decision making. The Executive Programme in Data Science (EPDS) of IIM Lucknow provides a cutting-edge curriculum with an emphasis on developing in-demand skills needed to tackle real-world data complexity and seize business opportunities," Professor Archana Shukla, the Director of IIM Lucknow, opines.

Unrestricted by the pandemic, IIM-L's course offers live online instruction as well as complete immersion in collaboration with (https://www.eruditus.com/?utm_source=organic & amp;utm_medium=articles & amp;utm_campaign=toi_edu_web_articles & amp;utm_content=how_datascience_is_vital)

Making world-class education accessible: Eruditus

Over the years, several ed-tech companies have emerged, offering 'open learning' on a global scale. However, with single-digit completion rates, these courses remain ideal for those who just prize learning in general. As upskilling becomes imperative for career progression, professionals are taking to programmes with immersive learning experiences, such as the ones Eruditus offers in partnership with the world's top universities.

With courses from globally renowned names such as MIT Sloan, Columbia, Berkeley, and Dartmouth as well as highly regarded institutions such as the IITs, IIMs, and ISB at home, Eruditus is redefining the role that online pedagogy can play for learners. Meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a range of formats: in-class, online, as well as blended. In 2019 alone, the average online course completion rate at(https://emeritus.org/?utm_source=organic & amp;utm_medium=articles & amp;utm_campaign=toi_edu_web_articles & amp;utm_content=how_datascience_is_vital) Emeritus (the online division of Eruditus), was over 80 per cent, with weekly ratings averaging 4.5/5, testifying to the efficacy of the programmes.

Whether you are a mid-career or starting out, crafting a future-proof career is entirely within your reach. Take a leap online and get started on a whole new professional journey.

