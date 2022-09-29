G7 CR Technologies appoints Ex Microsoft Director, Rajkumar Solomons as CEO for its Telecom Cloud Business in MEA Region

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/GPRC): G7 CR Technologies - one of the leading cloud service providers based out of Bangalore, today announced the appointment of Rajkumar Solomons as its CEO to manage its Telecom Cloud division in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Solomons will lead the business in the MEA region and will focus on the company's strategic growth strengthening the local team, partnerships, and innovation in the region.

Prior to joining G7 CR Technologies, Solomons was Director - Partner Marketing and Business Development at Microsoft. In his career spanning over a decade with Microsoft, Rajkumar has played an instrumental role in landing the global blueprint for the largest Cloud Channel. He has built strategic partnerships for Microsoft across Telcos, GSIs & MSPs to accelerate business transformation for customers. Prior to Microsoft, he has worked at KPMG, building IT Strategy and Cloud Consulting Practice amongst various other things.

Solomons is a seasoned professional with over 22 years of experience in IT/ITeS, Telecom, BFSI, Education, Travel & Transportation Domain, he has a proven track record in Business Leadership, Digital Transformation and Acceleration, Consulting Practice Development, Digital Marketing and Cloud Channel Development.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Christopher Richard, MD and Chief Cloud Architect, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, said, "It is an honour to have Solomons on board. He is a seasoned veteran in the industry with vast experience and insights in various domains including Cloud Practice Development, Cloud Channel Development, IT Strategy, Consulting etc. He will play an instrumental role in new business development, client management, strategic partnerships and assisting the company with its next growth phase in the MEA region. We are extremely proud to be associated with Solomons and look forward to working with him closely."

Talking about taking up the new role, Rajkumar Solomons, said, "I'm grateful to Dr Christopher Richard for entrusting me with this opportunity for both G7 CR Technologies and myself. This is such a pivotal time and leading the MEA region which is constantly evolving and creating a niche in the region is going to be exciting as well as a challenging role as it will push me to put in all my expertise to achieve new milestones. I look forward to contributing towards the phenomenal growth of our company."

Key factors that are driving Telecom Cloud Market in the region include rapid digital transformation between industries increased significant data consumption, and increased internet & mobile device penetration.

The Telecom Cloud Division of G7 CR Technologies has been offering its services to top telecom companies and is expected to grow more with the global telecom cloud market expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9 per cent from 2022 to 2030.

G7 CR Technologies which focuses on small and medium businesses, startups and the Independent Software Vendors has an annual turnover to the tune of $6,00,00,000/-. It is an Expert Azure Managed Services Partner driving cloud transformation across India and MEA region. The company provides cloud hosting services packaged with all related support services. The company has been recognised globally for its technical capabilities driving cloud success journeys for businesses from industry verticals such as Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, PSUs, Education, Retail and IT.

G7 CR Technologies is a leading global information technology, consulting and cloud services company. Headquartered in Bengaluru (India), the main motto of G7CR Technologies is to "Create Value for Customers & Partners" and the organization is built on Trust & Collaboration", with its middle east office in Al Asayel, St - Business Bay, Dubai, the company is catering to the cloud needs in MEA region. Powered by the world's leading technology giant Microsoft, G7 CR Technologies helps businesses in swift and agile digital transformation. In the last two consecutive years, Microsoft conferred G7 CR Technologies with the Country Partner of The Year Award. This award recognizes G7 CR Technologies as deep tech partner delivering technology solutions to a variety of businesses.

