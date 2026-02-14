VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 14: This Valentine's season, luxury bathware brand GADOTT unveils PALETTE, a thoughtfully designed collection that brings softness, emotion, and understated romance into modern bathrooms. Moving away from conventional chrome finishes, PALETTE introduces a refined spectrum of muted, pastel-inspired tones - crafted for homes that value quiet luxury and personal expression.

Designed for contemporary urban spaces, the PALETTE collection reimagines bath fittings as design statements. With sculpted silhouettes, minimal forms, and tactile finishes, the range strikes a delicate balance between minimalism and playful elegance, making it ideal for couples, new homes, boutique hospitality spaces, and design-forward interiors.

"At GADOTT, we believe bathrooms are deeply personal spaces. With PALETTE, we wanted to move beyond functionality and bring in emotion - soft colours, calming forms, and a sense of everyday indulgence. Launching this collection in February felt natural, as it aligns beautifully with the spirit of love, warmth, and new beginnings," said Vinay Jain, Founder & MD, GADOTT.