Gaia the Earth Foundation recognized as an Actor for the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV): Gaia the Earth Foundation, which has been making waves in the Sustainability circles with its media arm BuzzOnEarth and green initiative "Mission Prakriti" has been recognized by UNEP and FAO as an Actor for the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030.
The UN Decade aims at supporting the acceleration of initiatives that aim at driving positive changes on the ground. Gaia, the Earth Foundation's food forest initiative, Mission Prakriti focuses on converting barren land passes into forests through rapid afforestation, lakes and river rejuvenation, and biodiversity regeneration. The initiative brings together all the stakeholders to achieve sustainability in its truest form. Scientists tell us that the next ten years matter most in our fight against catastrophic climate change, and in protecting the one million species currently threatened with extinction. This Can be done by Reviving hundreds of millions of hectares across terrestrial and marine ecosystems.
Explaining about the Mission Prakriti initiative, the founder of Gaia the Earth Foundation, Gayatri Chauhan said, "Mission Prakriti, the regenerative social forestry program is focused on cultivating multi-layered vertical food forests on the barren land parcels. India has 98 million hectares of degraded land and that presents enormous opportunities to revive the ecological and economic conditions of the country. Roughly 5000 acres of barren lands across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka are in pipeline for the cultivation of food forests there. Gaia the Earth Foundation aims to restore 100 thousand acres of land in the next five years."
She further mentioned, "The project focuses on not just improving the environmental ecosystems but also on providing increased income and livelihood to small and marginal farmers and tribal communities."
The Mission Prakriti Carbon Offset Programme, launched on World Environment Day 2021 also got a special mention for its unique proposition to help corporations, MSMEs, and even start-ups offset a certain percentage of their carbon emissions.
The foundation, which has now officially become a UN Decade partner and will be helping with activities at the national and sub-national levels, is now also a part of #generationrestoration on behalf of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).
At a time when India as a nation is spearheading the sustainability initiatives for the world, Gaia the Earth foundation has achieved a remarkable feat.
