Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): True North today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its entire stake in Actify Data Labs, a greenfield data-driven analytics company, to Voxco, a global omni-channel survey platform.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Actify Data Labs is an augmented intelligence company that delivers rapid business impact using data science and data engineering capabilities. The company has helped several leading enterprises to leverage the power of data using its dedicated technology lab and analytics platform ADAPTify.

The power of the Actify platform will be a key element in strengthening Voxco's (https://www.voxco.com) experience management offering. With Actify's Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning capabilities, companies will be able to deliver tremendous business outcomes like enhancing revenue by driving loyalty & maximizing customer lifetime value. Read more (https://www.voxco.com/blog/global-omnichannel-survey-platform-leader-voxco-acquires-actify-data-labs-a-true-north-company) here.

Sumit Aneja, CEO of Voxco, shared, "The board of directors and I are extremely excited to embark on this next phase of growth at Voxco. Our mission at Voxco is to transform the actionable insights industry and remove the technological barriers for professionals to enable a seamless research technology experience. Combining forces with Actify will create a perfect mix of capabilities to fuel the future of experiences for companies. This will enhance our experience management offering globally."

Anand Narayan, Chief Digital Officer, True North stated, "It is exhilarating to see the Actify Data Lab's growth since True North incubated the company in 2018. They started with espousing True North's 3A (Analytics, Algorithms and AI) vision in investee companies and have grown to a company that has become a significant partner for many India-based data-driven organizations today. In the next phase of their journey with Groupe Voxco, Actify will pave the way to becoming a major player in the global marketplace for data-driven decision-making."

Hindol Basu, CEO of Actify Data Labs, said, "AI is revolutionizing the experience management landscape. Data is the heart of AI and the fuel to drive new age omnichannel experience management platforms. We are thrilled to be part of a global leader like Voxco where our technology will play an integral role in reimagining the research technology, survey and experience management platform of the future."

Bijoy Khandelwal, COO and Chief Architect of Actify Data Labs stated, "We feel extremely excited to be part of the journey in creating the next generation experience management platform. The functional breadth, scalability and technology leadership of our platform can be leveraged to the fullest as part of our journey with Voxco."

Funding for the acquisition comes from Pivoton Capital, a current syndicate of Canadian and U.S. private equity investors.

Voxco is a global leader in omnichannel cloud and on-premise enterprise feedback management solutions. The company provides market research organizations, government & government agencies, universities, and global corporations with a platform to collect data anytime and anywhere via online and mobile surveys, over-the-phone interviews, or face-to-face offline surveys.

Learn more about (https://www.voxco.com) Voxco

Founded in 1999, True North is India's leading home-grown private equity firm with a focus on investing in and transforming mid-sized profitable businesses into large well-established businesses that are valuable, enduring and socially responsible. True North has successfully launched six separate investment funds with a combined corpus of ~ USD 3 billion including co-investments. True North's deep insights and understanding of India has added value to more than 50 businesses over the last 20 years.

Learn more about (https://www.truenorth.co.in) True North

Actify Data Labs is an Augmented Intelligence company that delivers rapid business impact using data science and data engineering capabilities. Actify Data Labs aims to achieve value creation for its customers, specializing in cutting edge data science, and building a culture that will make it the most aspiring place for a data scientist to work. The company develops differentiated solutions for leveraging the power of Image, Voice and Text data.

Learn more about (https://actifydatalabs.com) Actify

