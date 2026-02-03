VMPL New Delhi [India], February 2: India takes a significant step onto the global stage as Chennai hosts the World Seafood Congress (WSC) 2026, bringing together decision makers working to enhance the value of global trade in fishery and aquaculture products. After Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland, Morocco, the United States, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Malaysia, and Portugal, this biennial forum now makes its historic debut in India. This milestone reflects India's emergence as a pivotal force in global seafood trade and technology. From trade dynamics to sustainable technology, the WSC 2026 will be the epicenter for those shaping the next chapter of the seafood value chain.

The World Seafood Congress 2026 is jointly organised by the International Association of Fish Inspectors (IAFI), an UN-recognised NGO, PDA Ventures and the National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad. It is co-organised by the Department of Fisheries, with the high-level support of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and NITI Aayog - Government of India. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, is the technical partner for the event. FAO, Rome, UNIDO, Vienna, Austria, and WorldFish, Penang, Malaysia, have also extended their technical cooperation for the event. Additionally, the Congress is supported by a broad coalition of industry bodies, including Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Foundation for Aquaculture Innovation & Technology Transfer (FAITT), Indian Marine Ingredients Association (IMIA), National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training (NIFPHATT), and more.

\The other supporting associations are Devi Seafoods as the Lanyard & Badge Partner, Guidance Tamil Nadu as the Guidance Partner, City Union Bank as the Banking Partner, and Jayalakshmi Seafoods as the Delegate Kit Partner and Seafood Exporters Association of India as the Networking Dinner Partner. The event will also have a Fish Meal Pavilion hosted by the Indian Marine Ingredients Association. "It is a matter of great pride for India to host the World Seafood Congress for the first time. This is a landmark opportunity to showcase India's seafood sector to the world, attract global partnerships, and deliberate on new technologies and sustainable practices." - Mr Pradeep Devaiah, Chairman of PDA Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

MoU with Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Limited Aligned with its mandate to expand seafood markets, TNFDC has partnered with PDA as a Strategic Partner to promote the World Seafood Congress 2026 nationwide and drive participation across key stakeholders. Inauguration Ceremony The inaugural session of the World Seafood Congress 2026 will open with a warm welcome note from Mr Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary for the Department of Fisheries, Government of India. The program continues with a series of opening addresses from esteemed global figures, including Dr. Manuel Barange (FAO), Mr. Alejandro Rivera Rojas (UNIDO), Dr. Jorn O. Schmidt (WorldFish), Dr. K.N. Raghavan (General Secretary -SEAI), Mr. G. Pawan Kumar (National President - SEAI), Mr Dodda Venkata Swamy (Chairman MPEDA) and Dr. Ian Goulding (President IAFI). The session will reach its peak with a keynote address titled "Netting Aqua Potentials for Nutrition Security and Economic Prosperity," delivered by Dr. Tarun Shridhar, Former Secretary of Fisheries and Chairman of the WSC 2026 International Advisory Committee.

Conference Overview: The Congress features a dynamic agenda including plenary sessions, expert panels, technical workshops, and thematic discussions on sustainable seafood trade, inspection standards, market access, and inclusive growth. Participants will gain in-depth insights and networking opportunities through cross-sector dialogue on policy, technology, and sustainability. Alongside the above, there will be exciting, informative presentations from global experts, which will attract rewards. Exhibition Highlights: The WSC 2026 exhibition serves as a vibrant trade platform showcasing cutting-edge technologies, products, and services across the seafood supply chain. Exhibitors will present innovations in processing, packaging, quality control, logistics, certification, digital systems, and cold-chain solutions, bringing together leading global and Indian enterprises to foster business engagement and partnership.

Award: The Congress will be attended by the two winners of the 2026 Peter Howgate Award, a prestigious grant that supports young fish technologists (under the age of 30) to attend the Congress. Named in honour of the late Peter Howgate for his significant contributions to fish technology, this year's winners are Ms Harini Ravi from the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship, India, and Ms Riza Jane Banicod from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Republic of the Philippines. The award will present these young participants with a transformative opportunity to gain insights, build global networks, and engage with leaders in the seafood sector.

"The World Seafood Congress has always been a bridge between science, industry and policy. Bringing WSC to India reflects the country's growing leadership in the global seafood trade. This edition will provide a powerful platform for developing nations in Asia and Africa to engage with the global market, ensuring food security and promoting sustainable trade practices." - Dr Ian Goulding, President, IAFI. The WSC continues its legacy of being the most influential global forum for advancing sustainable growth in the seafood sector, reinforcing its vital role in ensuring global food security and industry resilience. Do not miss the India circuit of this one-of-a-kind event; Chennai is ready to welcome you.

