PNN New Delhi [India], August 25: GobbleCube, the unified commerce operating system supporting 600+ enterprise and D2C brands, today announced the launch of GobbleCube Incubator, a free-access tier for early-stage, founder-led D2C brands on quick commerce platforms. - GobbleCube Incubator gives early-stage, founder-led D2C brands free access to dark-store-level intelligence across availability, pricing, and search visibility. - The programme closes a well-documented visibility gap for sub-₹20 lakh brands, with automatic upgrades built in as they scale. Lean teams get free access to the same core intelligence GobbleCube provides its enterprise and D2C clients, so they can accelerate growth in quick commerce from day one.

India's quick commerce sector is growing at a 142% CAGR and is projected to reach approximately ₹2 lakh crore by FY28, according to CareEdge Advisory, making it an increasingly important retail channel for D2C brands. However, deep insights into dark-store operations and platform performance have traditionally been accessible only to brands with enterprise-level budgets. GobbleCube Incubator removes that barrier by giving brands free access to core capabilities including availability tracking, pricing intelligence, and search visibility, monitored down to the dark-store level. Manas Gupta, CEO & Co-founder, said: "As a founder, you are often making decisions across growth, operations, key accounts, supply chain and marketing at the same time. On quick commerce platforms, that means dealing with stockouts, pricing discrepancies, declining search visibility, or even ad-wallet deposits and listing costs ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹6 lakh. We've stood in that same spot ourselves, and building the GobbleCube Incubator is our way of giving back to the ecosystem and supporting the next generation of founders."

GobbleCube Incubator will give early-stage D2C brands access to the same clarity and core commerce intelligence that larger teams have access to, at no cos. As the next generation of category-defining D2C brands scale their business, we will offer automatic upgrades and grow with them." Early-stage D2C founders often manage stockouts, pricing drift, and dips in search rank without the bandwidth to build a dedicated analytics function. Dark-store-level visibility has traditionally been accessible only to brands with larger budgets. GobbleCube Incubator changes that by giving founders visibility into where a listing is out of stock, where prices have drifted, or where a product has slipped in search, allowing them to act immediately.

We want to be a growth partner to these brands, which means they get the full platform from day one and only start paying once they have the scale to justify it. GobbleCube Incubator: key benefits The Incubator tier is free to join and free to use. You get dark store level visibility rather than platform averages, with live tracking of stockouts, listing status, pricing accuracy and search rank across qcomm. App access and real time alerts mean you catch problems the moment they happen, not at the end of the week. Built for lean teams with no analytics headcount, and you move to a paid tier automatically as you scale.

About GobbleCube GobbleCube is a unified commerce operating system designed to help brands scale profitably across new commerce. Founded in November 2022 by the ex-core team of Blinkit, the platform went live commercially from private beta in September 2024. GobbleCube has scaled rapidly, supporting 600+ brands across enterprise and D2Cs. The company has grown revenue by 10X and onboarded 45 of India's largest CPG enterprises in the last 9 months, including HUL, P & G, Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Godrej, Beiersdorf, MTR, L'Oreal, Hershey's and many more. As commerce becomes more distributed and hyperlocal, GobbleCube is building agentic solutions to help brands navigate complexity in real time across visibility, performance marketing, supply chain, and growth strategy.

For brand leaders who have more data than ever but still make critical calls on instinct, GobbleCube is the unified commerce operating system that senses, recommends, and acts so brands grow profitably in new commerce. GobbleCube is headquartered in Gurugram, India, and supports brands across India. gobblecube.ai (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)