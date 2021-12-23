GoKhana, a SaaS platform for end-to-end management of corporate cafeterias, has raised 1.1 million USD in a Pre-Series A round

You would like to read
- GRM Overseas set up Food Tech Fund in its subsidiary GRM Foodkraft
- GRM Institute of Investment and Trading launched by GRM Bulls & Bonds, India
- India's leading precision oncology company 4baseCare joins hands with US based Cellworks to bring AI-driven personalised cancer care in India
- Sector Balakot - A Gujarati filmmaker highlights issues like the economy of Terrorism and the business of war in society
- IIEDM by TBS - a leading digital marketing training institute in Mumbai, India wins big at IFA, 2021
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Founded by Ankur Marda, Ashish Marballi and Hitesh Sarda in 2017, GoKhana digitizes operations of institutional food-courts by introducing efficiencies and making the entire food-ordering process convenient, efficient and contactless.
GoKhana is present in 11 cities with contracts translating to 1M-plus active users, with a strong pipeline to ramp it up to 5M-plus active users. The solution brings together corporate partners, their employees and corporate food suppliers on a single technology platform.
The current round was led by GRM Foodkraft Private Ltd (GFK), a subsidiary of GRM Overseas Limited. "The company's strategic investment in GoKhana is an important milestone in our efforts towards strengthening our 10X Brand presence in the domestic market as well as maximising the retail outreach," said Atul Garg, Managing Director, GFK.
The round saw participation from existing investors and also included some notable HNIs like Mekin Maheshwari (Udhyam Learning Foundation, Ex. Flipkart), Satyen Vallabh Patel (Sahyadri Industries), Pankaj Prasoon (Multi-Dimensional Entrepreneur) , Israr Ali Khan (Global Investor), Sachin Agarwal (PTC Industries), Chetan Agrawal (G. R. Group of Industries) and C. S. Nitin (Cothas Coffee).
"GoKhana will use the pre-Series A funds to pursue growth opportunities across India, and to enter new verticals in the burgeoning institutional catering space," said Ankur Marda, Co-founder and CEO of GoKhana. He added, "With employees returning to office campuses in a phased manner, contactless operations in corporate cafeterias has become inevitable. And GoKhana is well positioned with a host of contactless solutions for our corporate partners."
The investment comes on the heels of large corporate contracts captured by GoKhana in recent months, cementing its position as one of the leading SaaS providers for cafeteria digitization in India.
With marquee clients and operations in eleven cities across India, GoKhana is today the fastest-growing cafeteria technology platform in India. In keeping with the company's "technology-first" philosophy, GoKhana has introduced multiple industry-first features to help the cafeteria ecosystem become more efficient, and safe in the post-pandemic world.
The funds will help GoKhana on deep integration with its strategic partners. GoKhana has multiple partnerships to help its users optimize their supply chain, provide contactless experience on vending machines, help customers achieve sustainability goals & reduce food wastage & help corporates neutralize virus (including but not limited to Covid) at workplace. GoKhana will further use the funding to fuel its continuous innovation culture, bringing other novel services to its corporate customers - at work, at home, and in restaurants.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor