GolfLan is back with a bigger and better scope of services and golf courses

You would like to read
- Sachin Gawri, CEO, Rise Infraventures Ltd. remarks Golf Course Extension as the most Sought-after Corridors in South Gurugram
- Dr Sailesh Hiranandani from SRAM & MRAM honored with the Doctorate by the prestigious Malaysia South India Chamber of Commerce held in Malaysia
- Parikshit Balochi: a small-town boy from India is now UAE's funniest breakfast show host
- Dr. GautamAllahbadia receives the UAE Golden Visa
- Renowned Indian businessman, philanthropist receives UAE Golden Visa
New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Retail Tee-Time booking platform 'GolfLan.com' is back with a bigger and better scope of services and golf courses across 40 plus countries including India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, United Kingdom, Spain, South Africa and more.
GolfLan's cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform will enable golfers to make bookings on the go, at the time of their convenience and at the choice of their course. This customer-centric platform ensures quick handling of customer bookings & queries through a dedicated concierge.
The process for booking a game on the platform is easy & convenient as it requires a user to simply login to (https://golflan.com) and choose the golf course along with the time slot at which a user wishes to play. Once the slot is chosen, a user is allowed to make a payment. Once the booking request is raised, an acknowledgement email is sent to a user.
The company has a user base of over 4000 golfers and growing.
Speaking on the comeback of the 'GolfLan.com', Dhruv Verma, Founder and CEO, Thriwe said, "Our endeavour is to make golf more accessible and experiential. Over the last couple of years, we have significantly changed and completely revamped the smart software to ensure scalability at a large scale and at the same time to make it future ready for the global golfers." We look forward to take a leap to processing over 15,000 bookings per month by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor