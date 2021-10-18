Gopal Agarwal appointed as Executive Director, Finance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Group announces the appointment of Gopal Agarwal as Executive Director-Finance with effect from October 14, 2021.

He will report to Kushagra Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Group and will be based at the Group's Head Quarters at Bajaj Bhawan, Mumbai.

Gopal joins us from Adani Group where he was the Joint President, Group Corporate Finance. He'll be part of the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) at Bajaj Group.

In his role, Gopal will be responsible mainly for the following:

Developing business and financing strategies and finalizing funding plans for Sugar, Power and their associated businesses.

Leading debt raising initiatives (both fund based and non-fund based) and providing support for meeting funding requirements

Advising the above-mentioned Businesses and the Group on all matters pertaining to Corporate Finance and Strategy, and

Leading the finance team

"Gopal joins us at a juncture that's both crucial and exciting. He brings with him the right mix of expertise, experience and industry insights we seek at this juncture as we move to the next phase of our growth journey," said Kushagra.

"It's been our constant endeavour to bring world-class talent on board to support our future endeavours. We're delighted and excited to have him with us."

Commenting on his appointment, Gopal said, "Bajaj is an iconic name. It personifies trust, respect, and pride like few can. It is commendable how with his vision, strategy and youthful dynamism chairman Kushagra Bajaj is building on the rich legacy of the 95-year old group; steering it to greater heights. I'm both honoured and thrilled to be part of his journey."

Gopal is a consummate investment banker. He is CA, CS, ICWA. In his glorious career spanning almost three decades, he's held leadership positions at Adani Group, SBI Caps, and the erstwhile Industrial Development Bank of India working across, among others, corporate finance & strategy; merger & acquisition; project finance & refinancing; debt syndication & advisory domains.

Group Website Link:

(https://www.bajajgroup.org)

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)