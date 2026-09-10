VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10: Green Power International Pvt Ltd, part of the Green Power International Group (GPI), leading power solutions provider, has been appointed as an authorized distributor for FG Wilson diesel generator sets and lifecycle support services in India. Under an agreement, GPI will bring FG Wilson's industry-leading generator sets to critical sectors across India, including data centres, healthcare, commercial infrastructure, real estate, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. The combination of FG Wilson's proven product engineering and GPI's service and execution excellence will help strengthen India's critical power infrastructure and meet the growing demand for reliable power solutions. Founded in Belfast, United Kingdom, in 1966, FG Wilson brand generator sets provide industries, infrastructure and communities with dependable power solutions. With manufacturing facilities in India, Brazil and China and a worldwide network of authorized distributors, FG Wilson products are capable of delivering tailored power solutions to both local businesses and large-scale global operations in more than 150 countries.

The appointment of GPI as an FG Wilson distributor enhances the availability of FG Wilson products and further strengthens the brand's presence and customer support capabilities in India. FG Wilson generator sets range from 40 kVA to 2,500 kVA and serve a wide range of standby and prime power applications across sectors. The appointment further broadens GPI's power generation portfolio, adding FG Wilson generator sets, parts and associated lifecycle support services to its offering. Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Mr. Varun Puri, Managing Director, GPI, said, "We are proud to join the FG Wilson distribution network in India. By bringing together FG Wilson's globally proven products with GPI's strong execution and service capabilities, we look forward to building the FG Wilson brand in India and delivering reliable power solutions and lifecycle support to customers across the country."

Mr. Amit Gheyar, Senior Territory Manager (India), FG Wilson, said, "This relationship with GPI marks an important milestone in our growth strategy for India. We welcome GPI to the FG Wilson distribution network and look forward to working together to strengthen the brand's presence and support customers across the country." About GPI: Founded in 2002, GPI is a global leading power solutions provider and with 24 years of expertise, GPI delivers turnkey solutions for power plants, including Heat Recovery and Power Conditioning Solutions. The company has a global footprint, with over 1,000 MW of gas generator set installation capacity and 750+ MW of successfully executed Combined Heat and Power (CHP) and Combined Heat, Power, and Cooling (CHPC) plants, living up to its promise of being "Engineered for Reliability." GPI has multiple sales and service locations across India being home to 750+ talented professionals out of which 400+ are dedicated to service. With their inhouse engineering and execution, GPI specializes in turnkey project execution.

About FG Wilson: Founded in Belfast, United Kingdom, in 1966, FG Wilson brand generator sets provide industries, infrastructure and communities with dependable power solutions. With manufacturing facilities in India, Brazil and China and a worldwide network of authorized distributors, FG Wilson products are capable of delivering tailored power solutions to both local businesses and large-scale global operations in more than 150 countries. FG Wilson generator sets range from 40 kVA to 2,500 kVA and serve a wide range of standby and prime power applications across sectors including data centres, healthcare, commercial infrastructure, telecommunications, manufacturing and industry. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)